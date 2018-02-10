Regional Super50 Festival Jaguars face Kent in return match today

By Sean Devers in Antigua

English County Kent rebounded from a first round loss to Guyana Jaguars with three consecutive wins, while Jaguars went the opposite route with three victories before losing their last game of the first half of the Regional Super50 Festival against Jamaica Scorpions.

Coach Esuan Crandon wants the Jaguars to restart their winning habit from today’s game and a team which is very professional and improving with every game.

One of 18 clubs in England and Wales which play First-Class Cricket, Kent face-off with Jaguars from 02:00pm today at the Coolidge Ground in a top of the table clash.

With victories over Scorpions, Hurricanes and the USA, Kent will depend on inform 20-year-old Zak Crawley who scored 55 in the first round and was unbeaten on 99 against the Leewards, to lead their batting.

Kent, is led by 31-year-old Joe Denly, who hit two fifties in nine ODIs for England and includes 35-year-old James Tredwell, who played the last of his two Tests against West Indies in 2015 and has 60 wicket with his off-spin from 45 ODIs for England.

While South African born Sean Dickson, Alex Blake, Will Gidman and wicketkeeper Adam Rouse could contribute with the bat for the English side today.

Fast bowlers Mitchell Claydon and Ivan Thomas have both had five-wickets hauls and along with swing bowler Gidman should take care of the pace options, while the experienced Tredwell will spearhead the spin attack.

Jaguars will hope for better shot selection from their batsmen and hope that Chanderpaul Hemraj and Shiv Chanderpaul, on the back of three successive failures, to give them a good start.

Shimron Hetmyer will hope to score a second century before he leaves for the World Cup Qualifiers after the next round and be mindful of not throwing his wicket away when well set.

Skipper Leon Johnson would want to demonstrate some consistency after scoring 149 runs in two innings and one in the other two.

Anthony Bramble, Chris Barnwell, Sherfane Rutherford, Kemo Paul and Romario Shepherd are all capable of explosive batting.

Paul has 10 wickets including a five-wicket haul and along with Shepherd, who bowled excellently in the last game, should share the new balls with pace support from Rutherford and Barnwell.

Devendra Bishoo, who also leaves from Windies duties after the next round and Veerasammy Permaul, will do the bulk of the spinning, while in the useful left-arm spin of Hemraj; Johnson has discovered an excellent sixth bowler in the event that one of main bowlers has a bad day.

Jaguars: Shimron Hetymer, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shiv Chanderpaul, Leon Johnson (Capt), Ricardo Adams, Sherfane Rutherford, Anthony Bramble, Chris Barnwell, Kemo Paul, Davindra Bishoo, Veerasammy Permaul, Ramaal Lewis, Romario Shepherd and Clinton Pestano.

Kent: Joe Denly (Capt), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Alex Blake, Mitchell Claydon, Zak Crawley, Sean Dickson, Will Gidman , Calum Haggett, Matt Hunn, Imran Qayyum, Adam Riley, Ollie Robinson, Adam Rouse, Grant Stewart, Ivan Thomas and James Tredwell.