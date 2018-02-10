Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic Could Sparta and Bent Street hold off Linden’s challenge?

Latest update February 10th, 2018 12:59 AM
With teams from the “Mining town” of Linden showing no fear for their Georgetown opponents, tonight’s clashes between the two rival communities are expected to provide fans with plenty fireworks as teams position themselves for the Round of 16 stage.
The Lindeners have been holding their own against their Georgetown counterparts, but their assignments this evening are a bit tougher.
It is anticipated that fans from the bauxite community will converge at the National Gymnasium to rally around their respective teams when play in the Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic resumes at 19:00hrs.
Among the feature matchups are Bent Street playing host to Linden’s Swag Entertainment; Sparta Boss taking on Silver Bullets also from the Mining Town; Future Stars vs. Channel 9 Warriors and ‘Gold is Money’ vs. Ol Skool Ballers.
It must be noted that all the other matches have significance as teams throw down the gauntlet to secure a spot in the knockout phase which commences on Monday.
The winning team will receive $400,000 + Trophy, runner-up $200,000 + Trophy, third place $100,000 + Trophy and fourth place $50,000
Meanwhile, tonight’s fixtures are seen below:
New Market Street versus Rugby Team
Showstoppers vs. Team Extreme
Hustlers vs. Alexander Village
Albouystown ‘A’ vs. YMCA Ballers
North Ruimveldt vs. Sophia
North East La Penitence vs. Tiger Bay
Leopold Street vs. Mocha
Back Circle vs. Albouystown ‘B’
Bent Street vs. Swag Entertainment
Sparta Boss vs. Silver Bullets
Future Stars vs. Channel 9 Warriors
West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ vs. Ol Skool Ballers
Complete Results of Thursday night:
Game-1
Ol Skool-3 vs Rugby Team-0
Julian Masdammer-1st
Omari James-15th
Lennox Cort-16th
Game-2
MBK-1 vs Albouystown-B-3
Albouystown-B Scorers
Sean Turney-4th and 15th
Moses Gritten-13th
MBK Scorer
Trevon Lythcott-7th
Game-3
Silver Bullets-1 vs Buxton Diamond-0
Damion Williams-14th
Game-4
Tiger Bay-0 vs Alexander Village-1
Trevon Thomas-10th
Game-5
YMCA All-Stars-1 vs Swag Entertainment-1
Swag Scorer
Colwyn Drakes-11th
YMCA Scorer
Wendell St. Hill-16th
Game-6
North Ruimveldt-0 vs Team Extreme-2
Eon Alleyne-11th
Carl Griffith-16th
Game-7
Hustlers-4 vs North East La Penitence-0
Kwame Holder-2nd, 4th, 5th and 11th
Game-8
Mocha-2 vs NK Ballers-3
NK Scorers
Joel McKinnon-12th and 13th
Jermaine Grandison-17th
Mocha Scorer
Amos Ramsay-8th and 18th
Game-9
Channel-9 vs Champion Boys
Channel-9 won via walkover
Game-10
Future Stars-2 vs Ansa McAl All-Stars-0
Akeemo Anthony-2nd
Jamal Cozier-14th
Game-11
Sparta Boss-3 vs Kingston-2
Sparta Scorers
Jermin Junior-3rd and 20th
Gregory Richardson-13th
Kingston Scorer
Simon Emmanuel-12th and 17th
Game-12
Back Circle vs Broad Street
Back Circle won via walkover
Game-13
Gold is Money-3 vs New Market Street-3
New Market Scorer
Orlando Ricketts-4th and 10th
Ryan October-14th
Gold is Money Scorers
Jamal Pedro-1st and 15th
Hubert Pedro-16th
Game-14
Leopold St-1 vs California Square-4
California Scorers
David George-4th and 9th
Meshach Barratt-6th
Nedd Fraser-17th
Leopold Scorer
Samuel Hunte-19th
Game-15
Bent Street-3 vs Albouystown-A-1
Bent Scorers
Sheldon Profit-12th
Daniel Wilson-16th
Travis Lyken-17th
Albouystown-A Scorer
Mark Hart-7th
The sponsors on board are: Ansa McAl under its Magnum Tonic Wine brand, STP Investment, Oasis Water, Trophy Stall, Oasis Café and National Sports Commission.
