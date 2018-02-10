Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic Could Sparta and Bent Street hold off Linden’s challenge?

With teams from the “Mining town” of Linden showing no fear for their Georgetown opponents, tonight’s clashes between the two rival communities are expected to provide fans with plenty fireworks as teams position themselves for the Round of 16 stage.

The Lindeners have been holding their own against their Georgetown counterparts, but their assignments this evening are a bit tougher.

It is anticipated that fans from the bauxite community will converge at the National Gymnasium to rally around their respective teams when play in the Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic resumes at 19:00hrs.

Among the feature matchups are Bent Street playing host to Linden’s Swag Entertainment; Sparta Boss taking on Silver Bullets also from the Mining Town; Future Stars vs. Channel 9 Warriors and ‘Gold is Money’ vs. Ol Skool Ballers.

It must be noted that all the other matches have significance as teams throw down the gauntlet to secure a spot in the knockout phase which commences on Monday.

The winning team will receive $400,000 + Trophy, runner-up $200,000 + Trophy, third place $100,000 + Trophy and fourth place $50,000

Meanwhile, tonight’s fixtures are seen below:

New Market Street versus Rugby Team

Showstoppers vs. Team Extreme

Hustlers vs. Alexander Village

Albouystown ‘A’ vs. YMCA Ballers

North Ruimveldt vs. Sophia

North East La Penitence vs. Tiger Bay

Leopold Street vs. Mocha

Back Circle vs. Albouystown ‘B’

Bent Street vs. Swag Entertainment

Sparta Boss vs. Silver Bullets

Future Stars vs. Channel 9 Warriors

West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ vs. Ol Skool Ballers

Complete Results of Thursday night:

Game-1

Ol Skool-3 vs Rugby Team-0

Julian Masdammer-1st

Omari James-15th

Lennox Cort-16th

Game-2

MBK-1 vs Albouystown-B-3

Albouystown-B Scorers

Sean Turney-4th and 15th

Moses Gritten-13th

MBK Scorer

Trevon Lythcott-7th

Game-3

Silver Bullets-1 vs Buxton Diamond-0

Damion Williams-14th

Game-4

Tiger Bay-0 vs Alexander Village-1

Trevon Thomas-10th

Game-5

YMCA All-Stars-1 vs Swag Entertainment-1

Swag Scorer

Colwyn Drakes-11th

YMCA Scorer

Wendell St. Hill-16th

Game-6

North Ruimveldt-0 vs Team Extreme-2

Eon Alleyne-11th

Carl Griffith-16th

Game-7

Hustlers-4 vs North East La Penitence-0

Kwame Holder-2nd, 4th, 5th and 11th

Game-8

Mocha-2 vs NK Ballers-3

NK Scorers

Joel McKinnon-12th and 13th

Jermaine Grandison-17th

Mocha Scorer

Amos Ramsay-8th and 18th

Game-9

Channel-9 vs Champion Boys

Channel-9 won via walkover

Game-10

Future Stars-2 vs Ansa McAl All-Stars-0

Akeemo Anthony-2nd

Jamal Cozier-14th

Game-11

Sparta Boss-3 vs Kingston-2

Sparta Scorers

Jermin Junior-3rd and 20th

Gregory Richardson-13th

Kingston Scorer

Simon Emmanuel-12th and 17th

Game-12

Back Circle vs Broad Street

Back Circle won via walkover

Game-13

Gold is Money-3 vs New Market Street-3

New Market Scorer

Orlando Ricketts-4th and 10th

Ryan October-14th

Gold is Money Scorers

Jamal Pedro-1st and 15th

Hubert Pedro-16th

Game-14

Leopold St-1 vs California Square-4

California Scorers

David George-4th and 9th

Meshach Barratt-6th

Nedd Fraser-17th

Leopold Scorer

Samuel Hunte-19th

Game-15

Bent Street-3 vs Albouystown-A-1

Bent Scorers

Sheldon Profit-12th

Daniel Wilson-16th

Travis Lyken-17th

Albouystown-A Scorer

Mark Hart-7th

The sponsors on board are: Ansa McAl under its Magnum Tonic Wine brand, STP Investment, Oasis Water, Trophy Stall, Oasis Café and National Sports Commission.