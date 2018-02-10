Linden man killed after invading ex-wife’s home

A Blueberry Hill, Linden man was fatally stabbed shortly after midnight, after he kicked in the door of an apartment where the mother of his child was living with another man.

Dead is 24-year-old Orande Flatts, who according to some residents in the vicinity was armed with a piece of metal.

The incident occurred at 40 Brezina Housing Scheme, Amelia’s Ward, in the upper flat of an apartment building.

One neighbour who spoke with Kaieteur News related: “We couldn’t sleep last night because of this big commotion upstairs; big tumbling up, and then a man ran out of the yard and the girl, upstairs, Natalia Madramootoo, ran out hollering for thief. Then somebody call the police and is whole night deh been here so nobody couldn’t sleep.”

Another neighbour said that the victim had been “casing” the house for several days and at one time even tried to kick in her door.

Other sources indicated that the victim had been drinking with friends a few hours before the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, Madramootoo who has a child for the victim, told the media that Flatts had gone to the house under the pretext that the child was ill and that he wasn’t going to create any problems. The woman said that she had just returned home when the man drove up in a car.

Madramootoo had reportedly left the man with their child and had gone to live with the suspect Delon Fraser, called Alpha Dann, almost a year ago.

Police in a press release said that they are investigating the death of Orlando Flatts called ‘Orandy’ or ‘Rango’, 24, a taxi driver of Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Linden which occurred about 00:30hrs.yesterday at Amelia’s Ward, Linden

According to the release, Flatts whilst allegedly armed with a piece of metal, violently forced his way into the apartment of his ex-reputed wife and was stabbed once in the left region of his abdomen by a male with whom the woman now shares a relationship.

The suspect, a 22 year-old labourer, who received injuries to his left elbow and left palm, was arrested and is assisting with the investigation.

The body of the victim is at the Linden Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

According to the police, the scene has been processed and both the knife and piece of metal that turned out to be a wheel spanner extension have been retrieved and lodged with the police.

The suspect is a well-known Linden artiste.