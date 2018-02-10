Goed Fortuin businessman remanded for coke in frozen fish

A businessman who allegedly attempted to traffic 9.366 kilograms of cocaine in frozen fish to the USA was yesterday charged and remanded to prison for the offence.

Amir Ally, 30, of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the charge which alleged that he on February 6 at Laparkan Cargo Shed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) he trafficked 9.366 kilograms of cocaine.

The defendant was represented by Attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva, who in his application to secure bail for his client told the court that the alleged narcotics were found in a Canter truck at the CJIA.

He added that the boxes were checked and the alleged narcotics were found in the belly of frozen fish.

The lawyer went on to tell the court that the alleged narcotics were prepared by a broker and that his client was not on the truck but had travelled separately and was at the airport before the truck arrived.

The lawyer argued that there was a delay in the Canter’s arrival which could institute suspicion of tampering with the goods.

However, Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) prosecutor Konyo Sandiford strongly objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

She added that if bail is granted to Ally, he would not return to court for the trial because of the nature of the offence. She also told the court that Ally gave CANU ranks an oral statement.

The court heard that ranks from CANU conducted a search on the boxes which had already been packed out at the Cargo Shed.

She added that the ranks waited until Ally returned before conducting a search on the boxes. The discovery was made in his presence.

Ally and five other porters were then arrested and escorted to the CANU Headquarters. The porters were later released based on the oral statement that Ally gave.

The Chief Magistrate after listening to the prosecutor told the court that no special reasons were put forward by the defence council and remanded Ally to prison.

Ally was instructed to make his next court appearance on March 7 for report and fixture.