GMRSC’s King of the Strip Drag Race meet Record holder Team Mohamed’s gearing to drive their dominance

All systems are in place for the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club’s (GMRSC) first drag race meet of the year, the “King of the Strip” meet which will see local and Surinamese dragtsers going head to head at the South Dakota Circuit tomorrow.

According to a source at the GMRSC, up to press time, a total of over 60 entries were registered for tomorrow’s event and it was noted that the final figure could be significantly higher as entries are coming in quickly as the race day approaches.

One of the latest teams to confirm their participation is Team Mohamed’s, the current holders of the strip record. Team Mohamed’s are powered by the sleek but unstoppable pair of Nissan GT-R Nismo sports cars. The GT-R, nicknamed “Goliath” blew away the opposition during GMRSC drag meet dubbed “Reaction” last year March, to etch a seemingly unbeatable record time of 7.5 seconds.

Speaking to Kaieteur Sport, a representative of Team Mohamed’s noted that they are confident of making light work of all the competitors in the unlimited class.

The representative further noted that Shawn Persaud (Toyota Caldina), an eight time second class winner who recently upped to the unlimited class is one of the top challengers to get pass their “Goliath” but even though he has registered the third best strip time of 8.33 seconds, he is almost a second off the record of 7.5 seconds.

Team Mohamed’s are unfazed by the Challengers and some exciting races can be expected tomorrow when the “King of the Strip” speeds off.

The event is also confirmed to attract a host of Surinamese competitors.

Meanwhile, speedsters who think they have what it takes to outperform Team Mohamed’s and the lot at the “King of the Strip” drag meet are encouraged by the GMRSC to begin the registration process early to facilitate the entry of competitors into the timing system. Entry forms are available at the GMRSC’s Thomas Lands’ office between normal working hours.

For patrons who desirous of witnessing the heated races at South Dakota tomorrow, entrance fees are $1000 for adults, $500 for children. The rent-a-tent VIP will be available for $3000. (Calvin Chapman)