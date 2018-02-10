GFSCA softball finals set for tomorrow at DCC ground Over $300,000 in cash prizes at stake

The Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) will bowl off their semi-finals and finals of the Nauth Motor Spares, Trophy Stall, Mike’s Pharmacy sponsored softball tournament tomorrow at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground from 09:30hrs.

The opening fixtures will feature the female semi-finals being played simultaneously. On pitch one, Trophy Stall Angels will entertain Blue Divas, while pitch two will see Wellwoman trying to knock over 4R Lioness.

The Masters’ Final will then hit off at 11:30hrs, featuring Wellman and Regal Masters. The winner of that match will pocket $100,000 plus a trophy, while the runner-up will walk away with $25,000 and the corresponding accolade.

In the afternoon, the female final will get underway from 16:30hrs, the winner will receive $50,000 and a trophy, while the loser will receive $25,000 and a trophy as well.

The Open final will follow immediately after the female final and will feature Speedboat XI vs. Success. The winner of that match will enjoy a cash prize of $100,000 to go along with their trophy, while the loser will go home with $25,000 and their corresponding accolade.