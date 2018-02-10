Latest update February 10th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

GFSCA softball finals set for tomorrow at DCC ground Over $300,000 in cash prizes at stake

Feb 10, 2018 Sports 0

The Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) will bowl off their semi-finals and finals of the Nauth Motor Spares, Trophy Stall, Mike’s Pharmacy sponsored softball tournament tomorrow at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground from 09:30hrs.
The opening fixtures will feature the female semi-finals being played simultaneously. On pitch one, Trophy Stall Angels will entertain Blue Divas, while pitch two will see Wellwoman trying to knock over 4R Lioness.
The Masters’ Final will then hit off at 11:30hrs, featuring Wellman and Regal Masters. The winner of that match will pocket $100,000 plus a trophy, while the runner-up will walk away with $25,000 and the corresponding accolade.
In the afternoon, the female final will get underway from 16:30hrs, the winner will receive $50,000 and a trophy, while the loser will receive $25,000 and a trophy as well.
The Open final will follow immediately after the female final and will feature Speedboat XI vs. Success. The winner of that match will enjoy a cash prize of $100,000 to go along with their trophy, while the loser will go home with $25,000 and their corresponding accolade.

More in this category

Sports

‘Bourda Rat’ charged for receiving stolen vehicle, using fake number plate

‘Bourda Rat’ charged for receiving stolen vehicle, using fake...

Feb 10, 2018

Leon Smart, also known as Bourda Rat, who was recently charged for attempting to smuggle prohibited articles into the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts lock-ups was yesterday back before a City...
Read More
Regional Super50 Festival Jaguars face Kent in return match today

Regional Super50 Festival Jaguars face Kent in...

Feb 10, 2018

Six-over schools’ Tapeball competition hits off today

Six-over schools’ Tapeball competition hits off...

Feb 10, 2018

One-day Domino competition in Sophia today

One-day Domino competition in Sophia today

Feb 10, 2018

‘We weren’t smart in the run chase’- Head Coach Crandon

‘We weren’t smart in the run chase’-...

Feb 10, 2018

Schools’ Milo Football tournament continues today at MOE ground

Schools’ Milo Football tournament continues...

Feb 10, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]