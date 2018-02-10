Canal # One main road under repairs

Latest update February 10th, 2018 12:59 AM
For years now, there have been promises. The Canal Number One road, which leads to acres of farmlands, homes and one of the biggest housing schemes- La Parfaite Harmonie- had become a nightmare to traverse, with potholes along the way.
Hundreds of vehicles and residents use the road daily.
According to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Project Foreman, Marlon McRae, the project is moving on schedule despite challenges with inclement weather.
Feb 10, 2018Leon Smart, also known as Bourda Rat, who was recently charged for attempting to smuggle prohibited articles into the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts lock-ups was yesterday back before a City...
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
I will never be a fan of Forbes Burnham. I can understand and appreciate Mr. Burnham’s post-colonial innovations which... more
The government is becoming jerky and jumpy… and all too easily. This reaction is a symptom of discomfiture over being... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The decision by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, to refer the 51-year old contention between... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]