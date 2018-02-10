Latest update February 10th, 2018 12:59 AM

Canal # One main road under repairs

Feb 10, 2018

For years now, there have been promises. The Canal Number One road, which leads to acres of farmlands, homes and one of the biggest housing schemes- La Parfaite Harmonie- had become a nightmare to traverse, with potholes along the way.
Hundreds of vehicles and residents use the road daily.
According to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Project Foreman, Marlon McRae, the project is moving on schedule despite challenges with inclement weather.

