BVA 2018 season kicks off with one day extravaganza tomorrow

After having a hectic 2017 season, the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) is set to get going again.

The BVA 2018 volleyball season is set to spike off tomorrow with a one day extravaganza at the Kilcoy Ground.

All the teams in Berbice are expected to participate in what is expected to be a grand day of volleyball.

At least 10 male and three female teams have confirmed participation in the event for trophies and other incentives. The event will be sponsored by Nemo and others, while the BVA will be on board with some incentives of its own.

Action is expected to get started at 09:30 hours.

Lots of food including BBQ and drinks will be on sale. (Samuel Whyte)