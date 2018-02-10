BVA 2018 season kicks off with one day extravaganza tomorrow

Latest update February 10th, 2018 12:59 AM
After having a hectic 2017 season, the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) is set to get going again.
The BVA 2018 volleyball season is set to spike off tomorrow with a one day extravaganza at the Kilcoy Ground.
All the teams in Berbice are expected to participate in what is expected to be a grand day of volleyball.
At least 10 male and three female teams have confirmed participation in the event for trophies and other incentives. The event will be sponsored by Nemo and others, while the BVA will be on board with some incentives of its own.
Action is expected to get started at 09:30 hours.
Lots of food including BBQ and drinks will be on sale. (Samuel Whyte)
Feb 10, 2018Leon Smart, also known as Bourda Rat, who was recently charged for attempting to smuggle prohibited articles into the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts lock-ups was yesterday back before a City...
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
I will never be a fan of Forbes Burnham. I can understand and appreciate Mr. Burnham’s post-colonial innovations which... more
The government is becoming jerky and jumpy… and all too easily. This reaction is a symptom of discomfiture over being... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The decision by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, to refer the 51-year old contention between... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]