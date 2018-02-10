‘Bourda Rat’ charged for receiving stolen vehicle, using fake number plate

Leon Smart, also known as Bourda Rat, who was recently charged for attempting to smuggle prohibited articles into the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts lock-ups was yesterday back before a City Magistrate, this time charged with receiving a stolen vehicle and using a fake number plate.

The 32-year-old man, of Lot 21 Robb Street, Georgetown, yesterday appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first charge alleged that between June 8 and November 24, last year, at Georgetown, he received one Toyota Allion car valued at $1.3 M, knowing he vehicle to have been feloniously taken or unlawfully obtained. The vehicle is the property of Stay London.

It was further alleged that on November 24, last, at Robb Street, Georgetown, he used identification number PRR 4950 on a white Toyota Allion motorcar, knowing same to be false.

Smart was represented by Attorney-at-law, George Thomas. The lawyer in his application to secure bail for his client told the court that his client and the victim entered a written agreement.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant.

The Magistrate then granted bail in the sum of $400,000. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on March 9.

According to information, police nabbed the defendant after he had repeatedly tried to claim ownership of the vehicle which was impounded by the police at the Brickdam Police Station.

Police had impounded the car in which the defendant was travelling, but were unaware that it was a stolen vehicle since Smart was unable to prove ownership of the vehicle.

Smart then went to the Brickdam Police Station and made several attempts to uplift the car.

It was after the owner of the vehicle turned up to identify the vehicle.

Police were able to identify the vehicle as one that was stolen on June 6, 2017 from a Roxanne Burnham Gardens resident.

Smart was then arrested for the offence. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on March 9.