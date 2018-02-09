Pastor gets 40 years for sex with underage church member

Latest update February 9th, 2018 12:56 AM
A pastor, who took advantage of a child he was reportedly counseling and had sex with her, has been found guilty and sentenced to 40 years in jail.
Andrew Hannibal, 46, of Bennett Dam, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon and a mixed jury in the Berbice High Court.
Hannibal, who reportedly has been a pastor for over 28 years, is said to be the founder of the Rosignol Deliverance Temple Church of Marcy Dam, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice. It was reported that he also founded eight other churches around the country.
The case for the Prosecution was presented by attorney at law Tuanna Hardy.
The court heard that between Friday 29th and Saturday 30th of January 2016 at Rosignol he engaged in sexual intercourse with the child.
It was reported that the man was having an affair with the child who was still at school and a member of his church.
The story unraveled when the girl’s parents reportedly missed her one night and began enquiring about her whereabouts. They went looking for her, but were unsuccessful. She was found subsequently and after being questioned, related what had happened. It was learnt that the pastor was having an affair with the child for some time.
After the matter was reported, the man was arrested and placed in custody and subsequently charged.
The prosecution had called a number of witnesses to support their story.
The case which lasted two days saw Justice Kissoon summing up the evidence for the jury and directing them to the aspects of the law.
The jury subsequently retired to consider the evidence before returning with a unanimous verdict of guilty.
Justice Kissoon then handed down the 40-year sentence.
The preliminary inquiry was conducted before Magistrate Rhondell Weaver at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court. The matter was called three times where the committal statements were read in the magistrate’s court. The Pastor was given a chance to respond to those statements but did not.
Feb 09, 2018Story and photos by Sean Devers in Antigua in association with Vnet Communications, Bounty Farm, Noble House Seafoods & Playter’s Enterprise A well-constructed 105 form 104 balls (5×4,...
Feb 09, 2018
Feb 09, 2018
Feb 09, 2018
Feb 09, 2018
Feb 09, 2018
As a human rights activist, I keep my sanity by laughing at my country which I find to have taken the form of a permanent... more
The reprehensible 2016 agreement signed between Exxon and the government of Guyana has to go down in history as the most... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The decision by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, to refer the 51-year old contention between... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]