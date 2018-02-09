Motorcycle thief jailed for two years

A man who stole a motorcycle, was spotted riding around with it, and then rode overboard after being chased has been jailed for two years.

Anthony Patterson, 21, of Angoy’s Avenue was found guilty of stealing a motor cycle (CJ907) belonging to Amanda Gomes on Tuesday 27 June 2017.

According to Prosecutor Corporal Winston Poliah, around 23:30 hrs on the day in question the woman had returned from work and parked her bike by her brother’s residence, to spend the night.

During the night the woman heard dogs barking but did not take it for anything. Her brother subsequently aroused and enquired of her about her bike. It was then that they realized that the bike was missing.

A report was made to the police and a search was launched. Several suspects were held and they all denied knowledge of the bike. However a few days later, while in the Angoy’s Avenue area, Patterson was seen riding a motorcycle that resembled the stolen bike. It was without number plates and it was being ridden without lights. He was asked to stop, but refused. The victim’s brother began giving chase after the thief with his bike forcing Patterson to lose control and ended in a trench.

The thief fled and left the bike which was retrieved and taken to the station.

Patterson was subsequently arrested and charged.

He was found guilty by Magistrate Alex Moore in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.