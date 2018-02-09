Lethem miner remanded on reinstituted murder charge

Latest update February 9th, 2018 12:56 AM
Two years after a Lethem gold miner was charged with the murder of a Brazilian businessman and had the matter against him discharged, he was yesterday back before a City Magistrate where the same murder charge was re-read to him on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The accused, Michael Melville, 30, of Waramadong, Upper Mazaruni, was not required to plead to the indictable offence which alleged that between December 2 and December 5, 2015, at Arau Landing, Wenamu River, in the Essequibo Magisterial District, he murdered Jose Oliveira Silva.
Melville had the charge against him discharged last year after the witnesses in the matter were not showing up to testify during the Preliminary Inquiry.
Advice from the DPP was then sought and the matter was discharged.
According to information the body of the 62-year-old man was found on December 5, 2015 with marks of violence.
According to reports, Silva and another man were involved in a fight during which he was chopped about his body.
Melville was remanded to prison until March 20 when he will appear in the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court.
