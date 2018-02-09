Gov’t seeks to strengthen border control in efforts to reduce gun crimes

Responding to reports of a spate of criminal activities involving guns, Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday disclosed that Government is working closely with the law enforcement agencies to tighten up security along the country’s borders.

Minister Harmon outlined the plan by Government during his weekly press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency boardroom, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.

He emphasised that crime is one of major concerns to the administration, particularly at a time when the State is seeking to attract foreign investors and provide citizens with a safe place to work.

In response to the reported rise gun- and gang-related crimes, Harmon told media operatives that based on the findings of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), a large number of the guns used in crimes here are manufactured in neighbouring Brazil.

“The guns are not manufactured here and therefore we must take steps to stop weapons from entering the country. Because when you look at the guns that are being used; the ones that were recovered by the police, and you check the country of origin, a large number of these guns were manufactured in Brazil. Brazil is one of largest manufacturers of small arm weapons.”

“(And) the fact is that we have a border situation that allows for easy access to and from Guyana and these other countries… we have vehicles, motorcycles, guns as well coming through the borders.”

The Minister said therefore that the focus of the administration has now shifted towards finding a solution to strengthen border control.

“We are looking at tightening up our activities on our borders, in particular, so that we can curtail these activities.”

He posited that gun amnesty is among a raft of measures undertaken by the GPF towards minimizing gun-related crimes.

Harmon pointed out too, that part of Government’s efforts to improve the capacity of the GPF is providing the agency with the resources and training needed to adequately carry out its function.

“You would recall recently that the Police Force was given a huge amount of equipment to do their work. You will also recall I pointed out to the media, the steps we were taking to train and retrain our officers not only here in Guyana but abroad, in matters of best practices.

He noted, however, that all the efforts can be futile if there is no cooperation between the GPF and citizens.

“This is what the Minister of Public Security (Khemraj Ramjattan) is talking about…the partnership between the citizens and the law enforcement to deal with crime and criminal situations.”

“What I can say to you is that the criminal situation is taken quite seriously, and every single week at the meeting of the national security committee which the President chairs, there is a report on these issues. And there is in fact a strategy to deal with crime like the CG motorcycle gangs and so on.”

Additionally, the Minister of State explained that police operations have become more concentrated in areas of high criminal activity.