First shipment of pipes for oil production arrives

The first pipes for oil production have arrived and are being stored at the Guyana Shore Base Inc. facility at Houston, East Bank Demerara

On Wednesday evening, the first shipment of pipes for ExxonMobil’s oil production project, docked at the Muneshwers port facility at Houston, East Bank Demerara.
Some 463 joints, weighing 500 tonnes, arrived on board Intermarine’s vessel, Industrial Aim, from Houston, Texas in the United States.
This represents a significant milestone as ExxonMobil and its partners move towards oil production in March, 2020.
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and several media personnel were among the persons who witnessed the pipes being offloaded yesterday at the Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) facility which supports ExxonMobil’s offshore operations.
General Manager of GSYBI, Glen Lockwood, noted that the pipes will be washed, then stored at a staging area and then shipped offshore to the drilling area at Liza 1 well in the Stabroek Block.
“The shore base has been constructed in record time. We are just finishing up the warehouse and the pipe wash and other things. We are getting ready,” Lockwood stated.
Chairman of TotalTec, Lars Mangal said that the onshore project is moving ahead of schedule and below budget. He noted that the overall project has attracted about 60 employees, with 94% of those being Guyanese.
Trotman was ecstatic about the arrival of the pipes.
“This is real. The first shipment of operations in 2020 has arrived. That is something to be celebrated. It is not an illusion, it is not a joke,” Trotman declared.
ExxonMobil was granted an oil production licence in June 2017.
In January, ExxonMobil announced the sixth discovery in Guyana since 2015, which pushed the estimated amount of oil past the 3.2B barrels found so far in the Stabroek block. The discovery was hailed as the largest single find to date.
ExxonMobil’s affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) holds an interest and is the operator in the Stabroek, Canje and Kaieteur Blocks, offshore Guyana.
EEPGL holds 45 percent interest, Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30 percent interest and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25 percent interest.

