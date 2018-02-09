Bishops’ High School sexual allegations probe… DPP requests cops return file within seven days

The report on the sexual allegations against suspended Bishops’ High School teacher Mr. Coen Jackson is back with the police, and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has requested that investigators return it within seven days.

This is the second time that the DPP has sent the report to the police for investigators to clear up certain aspects of the case.

On December 8, 2017, police handed over the file to the office of the DPP. On December 18, 2017, the DPP sent it back to the police, asking that they clear up a number of issues pertaining to the investigation.

The police subsequently sent the file back to the office of the DPP on February 2, which returned the file last Monday, again requesting that specific areas be cleared up.

The DPP also requested that the police return the file within a week of February 5.

Economics teacher of The Bishops’ High School, Mr. Coen Jackson, was accused of grooming several female students ahead of assuming sexual relationships with them.

Cultural Policy Advisor within the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Mr. Ruel Johnson has claimed to have accounts from several students of Mr. Jackson’s actions. He had filed a letter of complaint to Chief Education Officer [CEO], Mr. Marcel Hutson.

In Mr. Johnson’s letter, which was also copied to the Ministries of Public Health, Social Protection, Legal Affairs, Public Security and Social Cohesion, it was alleged that the teacher’s action might have started as far back as the late 1990s.

Mr. Johnson in his letter claimed that he had brought the situation to the attention of the CEO some five months prior.

Mr. Jackson, in retaliation, had secured legal representation and insisted at a press conference that the allegations levelled against him were inaccurate.

Mr. Jackson had told a press conference that Mr. Johnson was out to ‘destroy’ him if he had failed to sever ties with a mutual friend [a former student of The Bishops’ High].

The matter was handed over to the police and Mr. Jackson was arrested on December 3, 2017. He was released on $100,000 station bail.