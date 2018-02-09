Latest update February 9th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

Dr. Patrick Chesney replaces Joe Singh on Protected Areas Trust, NAREI boards

Feb 09, 2018 News 0

Dr. Patrick Chesney

Experienced agriculturist, Dr. Patrick Chesney, has been named as member to the Boards of the Protect Area Trust and the National Agricultural and Research Extension Institute (NAREI).
Updating members of the media yesterday, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, said that Chesney will replace Major General (retired), Joseph Singh, on those boards.
In late October, four days after President David Granger appointed retired Justice James Patterson as the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Singh delivered his resignation via the Ministry of the Presidency giving one month’s notice.
“From a protocol standpoint, I submitted a letter to the Ministry of the Presidency indicating that I am giving a month’s notice for the termination of my contract. At this stage I don’t really want to make any further statements,” Singh told Kaieteur News.
Singh, who did not provide a reason for his resignation, has served at the behest of former Presidents Bharrat Jagdeo and Donald Ramotar. He was retained by the Granger administration through annual contracts. His current contract was due to expire at the end of March.
“My contract is from year to year and I have been here for the past three presidents…At this stage I have decided that I don’t wish to continue beyond the month that I have as a mandatory requirement,” Singh had stated.
Dr. Chesney is a trained agriculturist, horticulturist and tropical agro-forestry specialist and has more than 25 years working and learning experiences in the diverse disciplines of general agriculture, horticulture, agro-forestry, rural development, organics, and environment in the Americas.
He has worked at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as the Chief Technical Advisor to the Guiana Shield Facility, an eco-regional initiative aimed at the long term conservation and sustainable development of the Guiana Shield eco-region.
Prior to that appointment, he was responsible for biodiversity conservation policy and projects at Conservation International Guyana (2005-2007) and served as Head of Department and Research Scientist at the National Agricultural Research Institute (1990-2005).
He has served on several boards, including the Scientific Advisory Group for the ACP Forestry Research Network, Guyana Forestry Commission, Ministerial Advisory Group on Agricultural Diversification, Fisheries Advisory Committee, and Linden Economic Advancement Programme Demonstration Farm Board.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50 Festival McCarthy’s ton subjects Jaguars to its first defeat as Scorpions win by 46-runs

Regional Super50 Festival McCarthy’s ton subjects Jaguars to its...

Feb 09, 2018

Story and photos by Sean Devers in Antigua in association with Vnet Communications, Bounty Farm, Noble House Seafoods & Playter’s Enterprise A well-constructed 105 form 104 balls (5×4,...
Read More
GCB/Dave West Indian Imports U15 Berbice and Demerara to clash in final after wins over Essequibo and GCB President’s X1

GCB/Dave West Indian Imports U15 Berbice and...

Feb 09, 2018

Sanjay’s Jewellery Store Pre-Valentine Golf tourney to take center stage at LGC tomorrow

Sanjay’s Jewellery Store Pre-Valentine Golf...

Feb 09, 2018

Guinness “Greatest of the Street” East Bank/West Demerara Zone Showstoppers and ESPN stand out on penultimate group game night

Guinness “Greatest of the Street” East...

Feb 09, 2018

NAMILCO on board again for Petra’s 3rd Annual Futsal tourney MVP and Luck Fan to win motorbikes

NAMILCO on board again for Petra’s 3rd Annual...

Feb 09, 2018

GSSF receives donation from Guyana Ideal Life Inc.

GSSF receives donation from Guyana Ideal Life

Feb 09, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]