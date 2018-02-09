Dr. Patrick Chesney replaces Joe Singh on Protected Areas Trust, NAREI boards

Experienced agriculturist, Dr. Patrick Chesney, has been named as member to the Boards of the Protect Area Trust and the National Agricultural and Research Extension Institute (NAREI).

Updating members of the media yesterday, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, said that Chesney will replace Major General (retired), Joseph Singh, on those boards.

In late October, four days after President David Granger appointed retired Justice James Patterson as the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Singh delivered his resignation via the Ministry of the Presidency giving one month’s notice.

“From a protocol standpoint, I submitted a letter to the Ministry of the Presidency indicating that I am giving a month’s notice for the termination of my contract. At this stage I don’t really want to make any further statements,” Singh told Kaieteur News.

Singh, who did not provide a reason for his resignation, has served at the behest of former Presidents Bharrat Jagdeo and Donald Ramotar. He was retained by the Granger administration through annual contracts. His current contract was due to expire at the end of March.

“My contract is from year to year and I have been here for the past three presidents…At this stage I have decided that I don’t wish to continue beyond the month that I have as a mandatory requirement,” Singh had stated.

Dr. Chesney is a trained agriculturist, horticulturist and tropical agro-forestry specialist and has more than 25 years working and learning experiences in the diverse disciplines of general agriculture, horticulture, agro-forestry, rural development, organics, and environment in the Americas.

He has worked at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as the Chief Technical Advisor to the Guiana Shield Facility, an eco-regional initiative aimed at the long term conservation and sustainable development of the Guiana Shield eco-region.

Prior to that appointment, he was responsible for biodiversity conservation policy and projects at Conservation International Guyana (2005-2007) and served as Head of Department and Research Scientist at the National Agricultural Research Institute (1990-2005).

He has served on several boards, including the Scientific Advisory Group for the ACP Forestry Research Network, Guyana Forestry Commission, Ministerial Advisory Group on Agricultural Diversification, Fisheries Advisory Committee, and Linden Economic Advancement Programme Demonstration Farm Board.