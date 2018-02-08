Wid oil find Guyanese can live like Arabians

Yesterday, foreign people come to Guyana and had an open discussion on oil and gas. Dem come because dem find out dat Guyana got as much oil as Saudi Arabia.

Everybody in Saudi Arabia living like king and queen, even de bus stops in dat country is fully air conditioned. De place so neat, clean and tidy dat de govt does sweep de streets and pavements every day.

Guyana can be like Saudi Arabia by next year because of de small population. But guess what? Trotty and de Baccoo almost sign away we birthright wid dat contract dem sign.

Dem preventing every Guyanese from living a better life already. Is a good thing dem boys smell de rat. Dem know wha Exxon do to govt all over de world. Dem get to see a piece of de contract and realize how big de size ah shaft dat Guyana get. Dat is why dem boys mek all dis noise in de Waterfalls paper. And it ain’t gun stop until Exxon mek right dat lopsided, one-sided thiefing contract.

Dem boys believe in dem heart, big money pass to some govt people. Remember dat e-mail wha show how Exxon complain to de Baccoo? It seh dem kind of exposure de Waterfalls paper doing does happen after Exxon lef; not before.

Now dem boys getting another story from Trotty. He now saying dat Guyana not depending pun oil alone. Dat suggest somebody pocket got to be full and overflowing.

Yes, Trotty. We know Guyana got gold, timber, bauxite, diamond, rice, fish and nuff odda things. Now we get so much oil to match Saudi Arabia, we should live off de oil and lef de gold and dem things fuh hard times when de oil done. How about dat, Trotty?

Dem boys don’t understand de government people thought process. If you got something dat can dry up, you must mek use of dat fuss.

Gold don’t dry up, diamond don’t dry, timber don’t dry up.

Talk half and change dat tune, Trotty.