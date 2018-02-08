Two admit to role in America Street robbery/murder

– hunt on for two more

Two detained men have reportedly admitted to having a role in the robbery and killing last Sunday of America Street money changer, Shawn Nurse.

One of them is said to have ridden the Honda CG motorcycle on which the gunman escaped after shooting Nurse. The other is the owner of the motorcycle.

“We have the rider and one of the planners, but they (the suspects) are saying that the man who we believed to be the shooter is not the killer,” a source told Kaieteur News yesterday.

Based on information the suspects have provided, police have reportedly trying to locate two other individuals.

In all, four suspects remained in custody yesterday, including a D’Urban Street man who was initially believed to be the gunman.

Two of the suspects were previously charged with robbing Nurse; they were later freed after no evidence was offered and restitution made in the sum of $500,000 to the money changer.

Nurse, known as ‘Fabulous’, was shot dead around 10:00 hrs on Sunday by a gunman wearing a red ‘hoodie’, as he plied his trade in America Street.

The father of three was shot in the left side of the face during a struggle with the gunman, who was attempting to relieve him of a large sum of foreign and local currency.

He died at the scene, while his killer fled with an undisclosed sum of cash and a quantity of gold jewellery.

Police recovered a 9mm spent shell at the scene.

An eyewitness said he and Nurse were sitting at the corner of America Street and Avenue of Republic where the victim would normally ply his trade.

He and Nurse were conversing, but the friend then got up to get something to eat.

On returning, the friend said he saw a young man approach Nurse, he then saw the youth scuffling with Nurse, while trying to relieve Nurse of his money.

He then saw the youth shoot Nurse before fleeing.

An uncle of the slain money changer also witnessed the shooting.

Nurse had been conducting business in the area for some ten years. He was robbed five times last year.

Last October, two men on a motorcycle robbed the money changer, but the matter was not reported, because Nurse recognised one of the robbers, who returned some of the stolen money.