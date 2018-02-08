Shouldn’t persons at City Hall be brought to book?

Dear Editor,

From talking to persons from all walks of life, there seems to be one significant concern shared by many, which is the alarm as to why central government seems not prepared to hold the Georgetown City Council to standards, values and ethics which it holds itself to.

It is confusing as to why the central government, which ensures in most cases that their ministries, public corporations and other government departments submit themselves to the rules and guidelines of the National Procurement and Tender Administration, just casually turns a blind eye to the Georgetown Municipality. That entity ignores all the rules of tendering and procurement, instead giving contracts to persons close to them willy nilly, and procuring goods from single sources at overinflated prices, etc.

Then we have the confutation where the central government has a clear green agenda for the country, and the Minister of Communities, writing on his own behalf and on behalf of the Cabinet, to the Mayor, laying out the procedures that the M&CC must follow in respect of green spaces in Georgetown, and alarmingly the response was a telling off. He was accused of meddling, while the Council continued in a brutal way the ecological destruction of the green spaces in the city, including the Bel Air Park Playground and the possibility of similar actions on the Farnum Playground.

Shouldn’t persons at City Hall be brought to book?

Since the Coalition Government came to power in 2015, a policy has been established where public officers are required to take the leave due to them.

It is felt that this would encourage the development of a good career system in which the subordinates are allowed to act.

At City Hall, however, senior officials are allowed to sit on years of stockpiled leave, refusing to proceed on it because they know that all hell can break loose if they go on leave and an investigation is launched into the alleged corruption, maladministration, nepotism, cronyism, and wasteful spending etc.

How could the Council be allowed to veer so far from the Government’s policy on public officers being required to take their leave?

Magagula Jackson