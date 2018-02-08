Latest update February 8th, 2018 12:59 AM

New York-based Guyanese goes missing in Florida

Feb 08, 2018 News 0

Missing: Sean Seebarran

Florida (PalmBeachPost)- In the days after her 34-year-old son, Sean Seebarran, was reported missing to Palm Beach County authorities, Pattie Lalbachan traveled to South Florida from her home in New York to join the search.
But after more than a month, her son’s whereabouts remain unaccounted for.
“I just want to find my son,” Lalbachan said Tuesday as she continued her search. “I know he’s out there somewhere. This is not Sean and I’m scared. Sean would stay in touch, whatever he does.”
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Seebarran is considered to be missing and endangered. He has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 31 and he did not show up for a flight to New York last month, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman, Teri Barbera said there have been no new developments in the search, but the case remains active.
Seebarran, a native of Guyana who now lives in New York, was in Palm Beach County in late December to visit a family member in suburban West Palm Beach. For reasons unknown, he abruptly left a residence on Vilma Lane and has not been seen or heard from since, investigators said.
Lalbachan said she wants to keep Seebarran’s name in the public eye in hopes that someone can provide the clue to locate him.
“I just need for this thing to keep going, so that people will know that he’s still out there and we need to find him,” she said.

