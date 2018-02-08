East Coast man fear GPL pole leaning over home

Anthony Jones, a resident of Lot 12 Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara, is fearful that a lamp post, owned by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), and currently leaning over his home, may fall and cause severe damage to him and his family.

According to Jones, the pole has been leaning over his home for over two months, since December 15, last, after G.P.L workers removed a “wire” that was firmly holding it in place.

He said he made several reports to the Guyana Power and Light to have it removed or fixed but nothing has been done to date. “I have been calling (GPL) since December 15 to make a report and every time I call, they keep asking me to give them a reference number and when I give them it, they keep saying they coming tomorrow,” he said.

“They just keep taking reports all the time and giving me the same reference number and not coming,” he added.

Jones, who lives with his wife and three children ages 6, 5 and 4, and has a broken leg, told Kaieteur News that travelling from the East Coast Demerara to Main Street is becoming tiresome and difficult.

Jones, “fed up” with the slow movement of the Guyana Power and Light, decided to protest in front GPL’s main office in Main Street, yesterday, with hopes that those in charge understand the seriousness of his situation and something be done before it is too late.

Jones said while he was protesting, some GPL workers walked pass him, while others came out the building, looked at him and went back to work.

“I went in to the GPL office this morning to protest and they ignore me; there were a few staff who came out and looked at me but they did not even ask me anything, they just went back inside,” he said.

James is asking the relevant authority look into his matter and have the pole situation rectified before someone is badly hurt.