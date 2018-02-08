Latest update February 8th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

Cop fined $10,000 for slapping woman on minibus

Feb 08, 2018 News 0

Fined, Robert Hendricks

A police constable who dealt a woman several slaps about her face after she told him not to place his hand around her was yesterday found guilty and fined $10,000 or in default, three weeks imprisonment by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
Police constable 22919 Robert Hendricks, who is attached to the impact base at Brickdam Police Station, denied the charge which read that on August 26, last, at High Street, Georgetown, he unlawfully assaulted Shonette Smith.
The Chief Magistrate, in coming to her ruling, told the court that the prosecution police witnesses’ evidence were all discredited citing that they gave conflicting evidence throughout the trial.
She added that the police witnesses failed to produce the station diary in which they alleged to have written the woman’s report when she visited the station.
However, the Magistrate said that she was satisfied with the victim’s evidence which stated that Hendricks did place his hands around her on several occasions even though she refuted.
The constable who was dressed in his uniform, upon hearing that he was fined for the offence, exited the courtroom with a smile on his face.
Magistrate McLennan told Hendricks that he has three months to pay the fine or in default he will be sentenced to three weeks’ imprisonment.
The matter was prosecuted by Police Prosecutor, Neville Jeffers, who stated that on the day in question, the victim and a friend boarded minibus BVV 4010 which was at the Stabroek Market.
The victim then sat next to Hendricks, who was at the time the conductor of the said minibus.
The court heard that Hendricks placed his right hand around the victim’s shoulder three times to which she objected to.
He then placed his hand around the victim’s waist and told her, “If you remove my hand this time, I will slap you.”
The victim then removed his hand for the fourth time and Hendricks became annoyed and dealt her several slaps about her face.
The matter was then reported and Hendricks was arrested and charged for the offence.

More in this category

Sports

Continental Group of Companies partners with Lusignan Golf Club for June 2 tourney

Continental Group of Companies partners with Lusignan Golf Club for...

Feb 08, 2018

By Zaheer Mohamed The Lusignan Golf Club has gained the support of Continental Group of Companies for the staging of a tournament set for June 2. The company under its Torginol Paints announced the...
Read More
Magnum “Mash Cup” futsal tournament continues tonight Swag Entertainment win big, Showstoppers halt Sophia on night two

Magnum “Mash Cup” futsal tournament continues...

Feb 08, 2018

The UCCA Inter-Primary schools cricket competition Massiah Primary steamrolls competitors to win zone two

The UCCA Inter-Primary schools cricket...

Feb 08, 2018

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U-15 League – EBFA Seven matches slated for this weekend

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U-15 League –...

Feb 08, 2018

Wins for Enmore, ECCCC, Paradise SC and LBI CC

Wins for Enmore, ECCCC, Paradise SC and LBI CC

Feb 08, 2018

GMRSC’s King of the Strip Drag Race meet Unlimited Class champion Shawn Persaud revving to retain title

GMRSC’s King of the Strip Drag Race meet ...

Feb 08, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • An insult to Guyana

    Executive authority resides with the President who may opt to delegate functions and portfolios in relation to the exercise... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]