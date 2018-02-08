Cop fined $10,000 for slapping woman on minibus

A police constable who dealt a woman several slaps about her face after she told him not to place his hand around her was yesterday found guilty and fined $10,000 or in default, three weeks imprisonment by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Police constable 22919 Robert Hendricks, who is attached to the impact base at Brickdam Police Station, denied the charge which read that on August 26, last, at High Street, Georgetown, he unlawfully assaulted Shonette Smith.

The Chief Magistrate, in coming to her ruling, told the court that the prosecution police witnesses’ evidence were all discredited citing that they gave conflicting evidence throughout the trial.

She added that the police witnesses failed to produce the station diary in which they alleged to have written the woman’s report when she visited the station.

However, the Magistrate said that she was satisfied with the victim’s evidence which stated that Hendricks did place his hands around her on several occasions even though she refuted.

The constable who was dressed in his uniform, upon hearing that he was fined for the offence, exited the courtroom with a smile on his face.

Magistrate McLennan told Hendricks that he has three months to pay the fine or in default he will be sentenced to three weeks’ imprisonment.

The matter was prosecuted by Police Prosecutor, Neville Jeffers, who stated that on the day in question, the victim and a friend boarded minibus BVV 4010 which was at the Stabroek Market.

The victim then sat next to Hendricks, who was at the time the conductor of the said minibus.

The court heard that Hendricks placed his right hand around the victim’s shoulder three times to which she objected to.

He then placed his hand around the victim’s waist and told her, “If you remove my hand this time, I will slap you.”

The victim then removed his hand for the fourth time and Hendricks became annoyed and dealt her several slaps about her face.

The matter was then reported and Hendricks was arrested and charged for the offence.