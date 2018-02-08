Continental Group of Companies partners with Lusignan Golf Club for June 2 tourney

By Zaheer Mohamed

The Lusignan Golf Club has gained the support of Continental Group of Companies for the staging of a tournament set for June 2. The company under its Torginol Paints announced the partnership yesterday at its Industrial Site, Ruimveldt location where Production manager Fenton Persaud presented the sponsorship cheque to Vice President of the Lusignan Golf Club Paton George.

Speaking at the ceremony newly-elected President of the Lusignan Golf Club, Aleem Hussain expressed gratitude to the entity for their support and said fans can expect an action packed tournament.

Hussain stated that major changes are slated for the golf course with four major tournaments in the making. “Former West Indies test batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul will be hosting a celebrity invitational tournament which is good news, additionally the Lusignan Open is coming back as well as the President’s Cup,” he posited.

Hussain stated that the LGC has undergone tremendous changes and they are in the process of installing a swimming pool at the facility.

He said that Torginol has always been supporting the club and this tournament will be special. “This year will be the grandest year in golf where fans and players will enjoy alike. We expect our membership to triple over the next few months and we will provide an opportunity for everyone to learn the game,” he added.

Public Relations Officer of the LGC Guy Griffith indicated that golf will become a reality for everyone whereas schools and the University will be involved so anyone who wishes to try their hand at the sport can do so, adding that lessons and equipment will be provided free of cost.

Production Manager of Torginol Paints Inc., Fenton Persaud stated that the company is happy to be part of the tournament and pledged their continued support, while Company Secretary of Continental Group of Companies, M.S. Ally indicated that they will also assist to develop the facility at LGC.