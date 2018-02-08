Can anyone say if the foreshore has been ceded?

Everyone must understand that the Republic of Guyana is not, to my knowledge, anyone’s Appendix, but it might just be. Can anyone say if the foreshore has been ceded?

I have to believe that our foreshore has been annexed by oil extractors, not dissimilar to a Venezuela takeover. As things stand now, we cannot be disappointed any longer, only surprised. It seems as if we have been put on the reservation.

With the number of clandestine clauses and provisions in this bamboozled carte blanche oil bargain following in our tradition of gold and timber losses, we can claim the unenviable title of “Patsy to the World”.

We need to discover what the object of our country is, having been endowed with earth’s resources. There is no point mentioning money here, since it matters not. Apparently, no one places any value to be derived hereto.

I wonder if they realise US dollars will not accrue to the country for these transactions from Exxon only to receive the equivalent of the country’s GUY$200:1, making this possibly the cheapest and best oil on the market. Pat yourselves on the back Leaders!

Do we see any jubilation on the streets anywhere in Guyana celebrating the happy days on the horizon? How come? They jump up for less.

Tell me the country which permits persons holding dual nationalities, or being the first generation citizen of an immigrant, or having been born in another country be appointed as Head of State?

It is normally understood that a Prime Minister is Head of a Government (HOG) under the Head of State and all communications from the government comes from the PM. What we see here is a Minister making all decisions and announcements with nothing coming from the Head of Government.

Party leadership does not equate or displace HOG. Concerned people are befuddled at this dichotomy. How can one interpret this agenda? When will the requiem begin for our national rights?

John De Barros