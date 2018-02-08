Bandits escape with granny’s jeep after raiding her home

A Lot 3202 Rosa Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown pensioner is counting her lucky stars after her life was spared following the invasion of her home by two masked men, early yesterday morning.

After ransacking the house, the bandits packed a television, cell phone and other items into the pensioner’s Nissan Dualis bearing licence plate PWW 2862, and made good their escape.

The victim has been identified as 71-year-old, Joy Proctor, who has been occupying the two-storey structure for the past 20 years.

Police in a statement said that they are investigating a robbery with violence committed on Proctor between 02:30hrs and 04:00hrs yesterday. The statement said that the thieves escaped with the silver grey Dualis motor jeep, one flat screen television, a quantity of gold jewellery and several pieces of electronic gadgets.

Investigations revealed that the victim, who was asleep in the upper flat of her two storey house, was confronted by the suspects who choked her and demanded money and valuables.

No arrest has been made.

The pensioner explained that one of the intruders might have gained entry into the upper flat of her home by climbing onto a ladder and removing several louvre window panes.

Proctor, who is still traumatised, told this publication that she secured her home before watching a nightly newscast.

She said that she retired to bed but was “rudely” awakened by a masked man standing over her bed around 02:30hrs.

According to the pensioner, one of the men slapped her twice before telling her “Mommy, don’t make no noise. Where is the money and the gold?”

Recounting the ordeal, Proctor stated that she began screaming and one of the men covered her mouth with his hands but she bit his finger. She said that one of the perpetrators repeatedly pressed a pillow against her head while she was lying in bed.

“They (the bandits) kept asking me for the money. All I had was my pension $19, 500 and $15,000 to weed the yard,” the elderly woman said, while explaining that one of the thieves took off her gold and diamond wedding band.

She said that the men ransacked her home and made off with the cash, television set, cellular phone among other electrical items which they placed into her car PWW 2862 and made good their escape.

Once sure that the invaders had gone, Proctor said she phoned her brother-in-law who sought help from the North Ruimveldt Police Outpost. However, Proctor alleged that the door to the station was shut forcing her brother-in-law to knock on it repeatedly. She said that eventually a female police rank came out and told him that the matter has to be reported to the Brickdam Police Station.

“It is sad knowing that things belonging to my husband were stolen. I could have died. What is gone are material things and I am thankful for life,” Proctor related.

Her husband died about four months ago. The pensioner related that the ordeal lasted for about 90 minutes. The police responded some two hours after. The elderly woman could not be certain as to if the men were armed. She explained that although she heard two different voices, she could not be certain about how many persons broke into her home.