Bandit captured after falling during Angoy’s Avenue home invasion

Latest update February 8th, 2018 12:59 AM
A suspect was apprehended by residents in Angoy’s Avenue, East Berbice after he, and his two accomplices executed a robbery on a fellow villager.
The men armed with knives barged into the premises of Angoy’s Avenue resident, Jimmy Mohabir, robbing him of a quantity of cash and jewellery.
Mohabir, 32, of Ogleton Dam, Angoy’s Avenue was attacked by three men armed with knives. But it was the alert and swift actions of public spirited persons, that one of the accused was captured and placed in the hands of the police.
Mohabir told police that he was robbed of $350,000 cash, three gold chains valued $300,000 and four gold bands valued $400,000.
According to police sources, Mohabir was fast asleep Tuesday night at approximately 02:00 hrs when he was awoken by a strange noise inside of his two-storey building.
He said that he got up to check on the noise when he was confronted by the three men whom he confirmed are known characters in his community. It was then that a scuffle erupted between the men and him. This resulted in him sustaining abrasions and lacerations to his face and upper body.
The perpetrators attempted to escape through the front door, but one of the men fell on the staircase and was eventually caught by residents.
The police are on the hunt for the other suspects.
