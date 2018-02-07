Turkeyen cops charged with rape, released on $80,000 bail each

Latest update February 7th, 2018 12:56 AM
Police have charged the two constables who allegedly raped a woman at the Turkeyen Police Station on New Year’s Day.
Constables Ashby and Chapman appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court yesterday. They were released on $80,000 bail each. They are to return to court on February 21.
The Director of Public Prosecutions handed down the recommendation for charges on January 21.
It is alleged that the woman was sexually assaulted after visiting the Turkeyen Police Station to make a report against someone who had allegedly threatened her and her family. After making the report, she allegedly asked to use the washroom. It was then that the policemen reportedly followed the woman and sexually assaulted her.
However, the accused reportedly told investigators that the sex was consensual, and that they had negotiated to pay $10,000 each. They claimed that the woman accused them of rape after they refused to pay her.
