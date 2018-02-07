Teen shot in coconut tree

-property owner held, firearm seized

Police have detained an Enterprise, East Coast Demerara resident who shot a 17-year-old labourer, after catching the teen picking coconuts on his property.

Aablz Afzel, of Coldingen, East Coast Demerara, was shot in the left upper chest at around 09.00 hrs yesterday, while he was still in the tree, police said yesterday.

He underwent surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital. A source described his condition as critical.

A police release alleged that the shooter, who owns a licenced firearm, was alerted that thieves were on his premises.

“On arrival he was confronted by one of the suspects who allegedly attacked him with a cutlass and he drew his licensed pistol and shot him,” the release stated.

“A 16-year-old who was also found at the businessman’s premises with a donkey cart is detained, along with the shooter who is assisting with the investigation.”

Refuting this version of events, a police source said that Afzel was shot while he was still in the tree, which is some 20 feet high.

“How could you attack somebody with a cutlass when you are in a tree?” the source queried. Video footage and photographs provided by relatives show the shot youth being taken down from a coconut tree.

A relative said that Afzel and his 16-year-old friend “buy and sell” coconuts and brooms.