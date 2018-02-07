Sand Creek Rodeo- The next good for the people

Dear Editor,

There is this event that has never got the credit it deserves when it comes to benefit of the people. It’s the next big thing that brings in income for the Indigenous people of the Rupununi.

Unlike others, this event falls next to the Regions Indigenous Heritage Month Celebration simply because the farmers, the cowboys, and the working class of the deep south and south Rupununi who mostly are unable to attend any money-making venture in Lethem cling to any event that’s been happening for over the pass thirty years, always destined not to grab the attention of the Media and large sponsors who are contributing elsewhere.

Sand Creek Rodeo is an event that is organised by the manpower and the will of the people based on contributions of a few, and hard work of the villages that are involved. Now, one may ask where is Sand Creek and why Sand Creek?

But I must say the village was earmarked as the next potential tourism village of the Rupununi and is located two villages away from Lethem.

The beauty that is so different about the people and the Sand Creek Rodeo is that when you are there, the atmosphere and the hospitality are based on a Guyanese way of life. The influence and the friendliness would be sure to make you return proud of being a Guyanese because you see the beauty of this country and its people through a different lens.

The events that you can be involved in on that spectacle day are second to none. The sandy rivers with rocky pool puddle, horse riding, kids cowboys’ participation and so much more that would want to make you stay Sand Creek. Most of all, it’s all free and the people are always happy to accommodate you. At the end of it all, there is always a concert!

It is an event that will always be considered because of its contribution to the overall enhancement of the Indigenous people of the Rupununi beside the Heritage Celebration!

The people continue to organise and work hard to host an event on Easter Monday, every year that benefit the people of more than 15 villages. There is a committee that benefits from not a dollar.

They have residence that work round the clock for the development of the people. Yet the media is unable to capture the beauty and hard work that they put in, but this year they are taking a turn and making the event bigger and better so that more people of the Rupununi can benefit!

Contributor

Nigel