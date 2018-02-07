Latest update February 7th, 2018 12:56 AM

Ramnarine Memorial 20-over cricket set for February 10

Feb 07, 2018 Sports 0

– Flashblack: Winning captain of Young Warriors Cricket Club, Hubern Evans (left) collecting the trophy from Mukesh Appiah, son of the late Ramnarine Appiah.

All roads will lead to the Kendall’s Union Cricket ground located in the village of No19 on the Lower East Coast of Corentyne for the 2018 Ramnarine Appiah Memorial 20 overs cricket competition.
The event will be contested by four teams namely Kendall’s Union, Kendall’s Union Sports Stars, Seawell and Brother Appiah United, named in honour of the late brother Appiah. Two semi finals will be followed by the final with the teams contesting for attractive incentives.
The tournament is sponsored by Mukesh Appiah and family members to honour the late Ramnarine Appiah who was a highly respected and loved village leader in No19.
A well stocked bar and musical entertainment will be there. National Chutney King Bunty Singh will entertain the crowd with his one man band.
The inaugural tournament was won by Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice.

