Ramnarine Memorial 20-over cricket set for February 10

Latest update February 7th, 2018 12:56 AM
All roads will lead to the Kendall’s Union Cricket ground located in the village of No19 on the Lower East Coast of Corentyne for the 2018 Ramnarine Appiah Memorial 20 overs cricket competition.
The event will be contested by four teams namely Kendall’s Union, Kendall’s Union Sports Stars, Seawell and Brother Appiah United, named in honour of the late brother Appiah. Two semi finals will be followed by the final with the teams contesting for attractive incentives.
The tournament is sponsored by Mukesh Appiah and family members to honour the late Ramnarine Appiah who was a highly respected and loved village leader in No19.
A well stocked bar and musical entertainment will be there. National Chutney King Bunty Singh will entertain the crowd with his one man band.
The inaugural tournament was won by Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice.
Feb 07, 2018-Final group games, knockouts begin Friday Action returns tonight to the Pouderoyen Tarmac with several must win group matches in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank...
Feb 07, 2018
Feb 07, 2018
Feb 07, 2018
Feb 07, 2018
Feb 06, 2018
Freddie kissoon column At the time of typing this column, (Tuesday morning), the UG student body has called a meeting to... more
Recently declassified documents released by the Office of the Historian of the United States, indicate that political directions... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The decision by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, to refer the 51-year old contention between... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]