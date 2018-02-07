GCB/Dave West Indian Imports inter county U15 tourney Rampersaud 5 for hands Berbice five-wicket win over Demerara Henry, Scouten shine in E’bo win

By Zaheer Mohamed

Berbice announced themselves as strong favourites to win the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave West Indian Imports inter county U15 50-over title after defeating Demerara by five wickets in the second round yesterday.

Consistent bowling by the Berbicians, led by off-spinner Jonathan Rampersaud who bagged 5-12, destroyed Demerara batting on a decent Everest Cricket Club pitch.

Demerara decision to bat first backfired as Rampersaud who opened the bowling had the talented Mavindra Dindyal caught for three before trapping fellow opener Shamar Yearwood lbw for five to reduce the home team to 18-2.

The consistent Rampersaud then removed Romel Datterdeen and Zachary Jodah both without scoring, but Chanderpaul Ramraj occupied the crease for a while before he fell to Budram Lakeram for a top score 11 leaving the score at 40-5.

The Berbice spinners continued to maintain a steady line and no other batsman managed double figures as they were bowled out for 50 in 20.3 overs. Jeremy Sandia and Lakeram finished with 3-13 and 2-2 respectively.

Despite their below par batting display, Demerara showed determination of defending their total and made early inroads when Mahendra Gopilall was run out for one, while Ramraj sent back Rampertab Ramnauth for eight leaving the score on 16-2. However, Zynol Ramsammy and Vetterie Latchman took the score to 36 to inch their team closer to victory until Latchman was lbw to Vishal Persaud for eight. Krsna Singh removed Tammani Caesar without scoring before Ramsammy was run out for 12 with the scores even. Rampersaud, who was given the man-of-the-match prize, remained unbeaten on seven as Berbice ended on 51-5 in 29.2 overs. Ramraj, Singh and Persaud had one wicket each.

At Tuschen, Essequibo defeated the GCB President’s XI by five wickets, Duckworth Lewis method. Left arm spinner Gladewin Henry Jnr picked up 4-9 from six overs as the President’s XI were restricted to 82-7 off their reduced quota of 32 overs, batting first. Thamdra Saffie made 24 not out, while Mahendra Gordial made 15. Ken George supported Henry with 2-8 and Raynard Ramroop 2-15.

Set a revised target of 82 to win in 30 overs, Essequibo responded with 82-5 in 28.3 overs. Ronaldo Scouten slammed three fours and four consecutive sixes in a top score of 40, while Mahendra Basdeo, who finished the game with a six, and Jarral Allicock made 16 apiece; the former being unbeaten. Henry Jnr was named man-of-the-match.

The competition, which is being used as a yardstick to select the National team for the upcoming Regional tournament, continues tomorrow with the President’s XI playing Demerara at Lusignan and Berbice facing Essequibo at Everest CC.