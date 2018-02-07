Exxon gun mek Soulja Bai wear pampers

Dem boys seh

Nobody keeps or hold on to anything that dem can’t benefit from. A man pun de Essequibo Coast was driving he car when he jam down a bull.

De car bruck up and de man still waiting fuh de owner of de bull to show up at de station. Is three years and de police still keeping de bull.

De first year dem try to milk de bull, but after dem nah get nutten like milk dem decide fuh do odda things wid de bull.

Normally, most police station would sell de bull after three months and use de money to pay fuh feeding de animal and fuh repair de damage done. De car owner still waiting fuh get some kind of compensation.

Ram Jattan betta check to see if de bull pregnant.

That story resemble Exxon and Guyana, only in this case de bull is Guyana. Exxon milking de country, doing de same exact thing wha dem policeman do to that bull in de station.

Dem police not in a hurry to sell that bull and Exxon not in a hurry to get rid of Guyana. Dem boys hear de bull half dead; imagine wha Guyana gun be like when Exxon done wid we.

Dem boys always remember that cartoon wha show how Babbie, Jagdeo best friend, go in de hospital sick and magga. When he come out he was fat, fat and de hospital lef looking sick and magga like how Babbie go in.

Exxon ain’t start pumping and dem getting fat already. Dem building up cost recovery pun Guyana.

Dem had big Christmas party at de Marriott and dem ain’t invite a single Guyanese, not even Soulja Bai or Ministah Trotty and de Baccoo.

Imagine dem got de nerve to send de bill to Guyana and that Bill gun become part of de oil expense.

By de time Exxon done wid Guyana Soulja Bai and nuff others gun end up wearing double pampers

Talk half and start wearing pampers.