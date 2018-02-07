Bull in custody for more than two years

Car owner seeking compensation for damage to vehicle

Fazul Khan Ibrahim of Walton Hall, Essequibo, has been waiting for more than two years to be compensated after a bull, which has been kept in the Charity police station pound for that period, crashed into his vehicle. The incident occurred on October 25, 2015.

“I was driving down the road, I put on my bright light and all I saw was a bull coming towards my vehicle and it crashed into me,” said Ibrahim. He said after the crash, he made a report at the Charity police station and was assisted with taking the animal to the Police station where it was kept.

Ibrahim said the police officer to whom he made the report told him the animal had no brand and as a result, it would be difficult to identify the owner. The officer told Ibrahim if the owner claims the bull, he/she would have to compensate him for the damage done to his vehicle; but if no one comes to claim the animal, it would be sold at an auction within three months.

Khan said that after a month of waiting, he received a call from a male individual who told him his father owns the bull. He said the caller explained that his father is currently in jail. Ibrahim said the caller told him he would like to collect the bull, and he is willing to pay for the damage to his (Ibrahim’s) car.

According to Ibrahim, after visiting the police station for a second time, along with the alleged owner’s son, a female officer took statements from both persons, but later said she could not charge the person who claimed to be the owner, because there is no proof that he is indeed the animal’s owner.

“When they full up the paper to take them to court for failing to brand the animal, along with another charge, the corporal called me and say she can’t charge them, because they don’t have any paper saying they own the animal,” Ibrahim explained.

Ibrahim said he was told that the matter was sent to the Minister of Public Security, Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan for advice to sell the bull at an auction, but to date nothing has been done. He also said that he made several visits to the officer in charge at the Anna Regina police station and he also visited the Deputy Traffic Chief’s office in Georgetown, but the situation remains the same.

Ibrahim said he is frustrated with the slow movement of the police officers at the Anna Regina police station, he said the bull is still impounded and he is still waiting to be compensated for the damage to his vehicle in the sum of $180,000.

Ibrahim is hoping that the relevant authorities can intervene so that the animal can be auctioned and he can be compensated for damage done to his vehicle.