Whiskey smuggling probe continues… Departmental charges recommended for cop

The Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has recommended departmental charges for Deputy Superintendent of Police, Motie Dookie, who has been fingered in the smuggling of Johnny Walker whiskey on December 30, last.

The Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan has confirmed that the file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Kaieteur News has been informed that departmental charges were recommended for the senior cop because he did not commit any criminal activity under the police’s act.

However, Ramjattan said that what the former SWAT boss was doing at the time he was nabbed with 30 cases of whiskeys is a criminal activity under the Custom’s Act and that matter has been transferred to the Custom Law Enforcement Officers.

“(Dookie) was not supposed to be in Corentyne at that time and for that, he will be dealt with departmentally; he did not rob or murder anyone. The criminal aspect of the probe will come from the Guyana Revenue Authority,” Ramjattan indicated.

On December 30, last, Dookie was reportedly travelling in a minibus with its driver when the vehicle was stopped at a roadblock at Whim, Corentyne.

Before a search was carried out on the minibus, Dookie reportedly identified himself to ranks and informed them that he had one case of whiskey in the vehicle. He claimed that he was taking the whiskey for an Old Year’s Night party in the city.

However, the head of the police patrol opted to search the vehicle and found more than the solitary case Dookie declared. The former SWAT Commander and the driver were immediately placed under arrest. During the investigation, Dookie allegedly told ranks that knew nothing of the alcohol and had only begged the driver for a drop.

The driver subsequently admitted ownership of the whiskey.