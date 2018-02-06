Mike’s Wellman claim Rubis Bel Air softball title

Mike’s Wellman were crowned champions of the Rubis Bel Air softball competition when they defeated Fishermen XI in the final which was contested on Sunday at Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo.

Mike’s Wellman batted first and managed 117 all out in 15 overs. Nandram Samlall struck two fours and a similar number of sixes in a top score of 31, while Latchman Kallicharran made 20 with two fours and one six. D. Thomas picked up three wickets, while Raymond Harper and Ramo Malone had two each.

In reply, Fishermen XI lost two early wickets before R. Persaud and Malone added 45 for the third wicket to steady the chase somewhat, but when they were both dismissed in quick succession, the innings went down hill as Fishermen XI were bowled out for 91 in 15 overs.

Earlier, Fishermen XI beat Savage by eight wickets. Savage took first strike and made 94 all out with Unnis Yusuf scoring 40; Zameer Hassan claimed 4-6. Fishermen XI responded with 96-2 in 10 overs. Ramo Malone got 40 not out.

Mike’s Wellman overcame Parika Defenders in a match which has to be decided by a super over. Batting first, Parika Defenders posted 188 all out in 20 overs. Shafeek Mohamed slammed 56 with four fours and four sixes, while Ucil Armstrong made 33 including one four and a six and A. De Roop got 29. L. Singh had 2-39. Mike’s Wellman responded with 188-6 in 20 overs. Lloyd Ruplall hit four fours and three sixes in scoring 48, while Wayne Jones made 24 and Greg De Franca 22. Devanan Kanan took two wickets.

Parika Defenders made 14, while Mike’s Wellman responded with 18 in the super over. (Zaheer Mohamed)