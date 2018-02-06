Linden Games set for February 9 – 11

With the aim of resuscitating sports tourism in Linden and promoting the development of Region 10 through sports, the Linden Youth Leaders Group under the patronage of Mayor Carwyn Holland, will be hosting the first ever, Linden Games, from February 9 – 11.

The undertaking by the non-governmental organisation is also an effort to encourage fitness, healthy living, sports tourism, Linden’s hospitality and engaging their constituencies in celebrating Linden’s sports-loving town.

The Linden Games will feature several disciplines and the town’s top sportsmen and women, while providing a platform to massively promote cohesion and sports entertainment in Linden.

On Friday February 9, from 15:00 hours, the three-day event will start with an East versus West Table Tennis Championship at the Mackenzie High School Auditorium, followed by male and female cricket competition at the Bayroc Community Centre ground on Saturday February 10, starting at 10:00 hours.

Also on Saturday, the town’s top basketball players, representing the communities located on the east and west of the Demerara River which flows through the town, separating the two sides, will square off in basketball at the Mackenzie Sports Club at 20:00 hours.

Apart from cycling, swimming, Track and Field, and dominoes, a football game between Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League champions Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Botofago will bring the curtains down on the inaugural Linden Games.