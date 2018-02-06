Let Exxon tek over de cemetery

Dem boys seh

Sometimes people does got to shake dem head in disgust when others talk. Is a case of people believe dat dem got all de sense in de world.

Tek de Mighty Karila. He tell people dat de trees pun de 10-acre Guysuco land wha he want rent to Exxon dying of natural causes.

When people ask him how dat particular piece of land can dry up suh sudden, he seh he gun investigate.

Every Guyanese know Guyana is known for its greenery. Norway who come from Unna-hah paying Guyana fat, fat US dollas to keep de greenery. De money fatter than de US$18 million signing bonus wha Exxon chuck in Soulja Bai face.

Guyana got so much of healthy bush it can’t handle. Even de Le Repentir cemetery is a jungle. People can’t even find dem family grave when dem go to clean it or seh a li’l prayer.

Some does go and stand up by a clump of bush and think dat is dem family grave and do dem prayers.

De greenery in de cemeteries is so much dat if de Town Clown and de Clown Clerk is to use all de council money dem getting it gun barely clean a section, and de two of dem wouldn’t get a cent fuh pocket.

Guyana got nuff green. De whole of Essequibo green, Hammy is green, de Mare is green, now Soulja Bai mekking all Guyana green. He painting de road, de school, de hospital, de prison and even State House green.

Wid so much green—here there and everywhere– De Mighty Karila telling everybody how Exxon only eye de land and dem trees dry up.

Dem boys wish if de Mighty Karila can use ee influence fuh get Exxon fuh eye all dem cemetery in Guyana.

Dat would save de Town Clown and de Clown Clerk from jail time.

Meanwhile, dem boys waiting fuh de report from de environmental affisa wha de Mighty Karila send fuh investigate why de trees drying up.

Talk half and wait fuh more excuse.