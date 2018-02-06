Latest update February 6th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

Let Exxon tek over de cemetery

Feb 06, 2018 Dem Boys Seh 0

Dem boys seh

Sometimes people does got to shake dem head in disgust when others talk. Is a case of people believe dat dem got all de sense in de world.
Tek de Mighty Karila. He tell people dat de trees pun de 10-acre Guysuco land wha he want rent to Exxon dying of natural causes.
When people ask him how dat particular piece of land can dry up suh sudden, he seh he gun investigate.
Every Guyanese know Guyana is known for its greenery. Norway who come from Unna-hah paying Guyana fat, fat US dollas to keep de greenery. De money fatter than de US$18 million signing bonus wha Exxon chuck in Soulja Bai face.
Guyana got so much of healthy bush it can’t handle. Even de Le Repentir cemetery is a jungle. People can’t even find dem family grave when dem go to clean it or seh a li’l prayer.
Some does go and stand up by a clump of bush and think dat is dem family grave and do dem prayers.
De greenery in de cemeteries is so much dat if de Town Clown and de Clown Clerk is to use all de council money dem getting it gun barely clean a section, and de two of dem wouldn’t get a cent fuh pocket.
Guyana got nuff green. De whole of Essequibo green, Hammy is green, de Mare is green, now Soulja Bai mekking all Guyana green. He painting de road, de school, de hospital, de prison and even State House green.
Wid so much green—here there and everywhere– De Mighty Karila telling everybody how Exxon only eye de land and dem trees dry up.
Dem boys wish if de Mighty Karila can use ee influence fuh get Exxon fuh eye all dem cemetery in Guyana.
Dat would save de Town Clown and de Clown Clerk from jail time.
Meanwhile, dem boys waiting fuh de report from de environmental affisa wha de Mighty Karila send fuh investigate why de trees drying up.
Talk half and wait fuh more excuse.

More in this category

Sports

Uitvlugt win Hamilton Green 9-a-side football tourney

Uitvlugt win Hamilton Green 9-a-side football tourney

Feb 06, 2018

Uitvlugt were crowned the Hamilton Green 83rd Birth Anniversary 9-a-side Inter-Ward Football Champion, defeating Crane via penalty kicks, on Sunday. Locked 1-1 at the Den Amstel Community Centre...
Read More
Linden Games set for February 9 – 11

Linden Games set for February 9 – 11

Feb 06, 2018

KMPA girl wins youth 400m at 111th Millrose

KMPA girl wins youth 400m at 111th Millrose

Feb 06, 2018

Mike’s Wellman claim Rubis Bel Air softball title

Mike’s Wellman claim Rubis Bel Air softball...

Feb 06, 2018

‘Discipline & smart cricket will take Jaguars to Semis’ – Johnson.. Barnwell replaces Reifer, Griffith to leave for Windies ‘A’ duties

‘Discipline & smart cricket will take...

Feb 06, 2018

Action in the Magnum “Mash Cup” continues tonight with nine matches

Action in the Magnum “Mash Cup” continues...

Feb 06, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]