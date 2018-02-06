KMPA girl wins youth 400m at 111th Millrose

Anissa Moore of the King Medas Pansy Adonis track club coached by Andy Medas-King, the founder and organizer of the Kingmedas-Pansy Adonis Classic (Guyana’s First Junior Olympic Games), won the girls’ youth 400m at the just concluded 111th Millrose games that was held at the Armory New Balance track in Manhattan.

With a time of 60.22 seconds, Anissa was able to track down Justein White from Ruff Kutz track club, who went out like a bullet from the start, and the duo went head to head until the final 100m. The victory was extra sweet for Moore after finishing behind the pack last year.

The day’s top performers included the likes of Shaunae Miller-Uibo who equalled the 300m record set in 1993 and Ajee Wilson who anchored the USA distance medley relay team to a world record time of 8 minutes 5 seconds.

There was also noticeable Guyanese presence including that of South American sprint champion Winston George and Berbice’s Fort Wellington 4x800m male relay team who finished 5th overall.

Medas-king said that while he was happy to see the impressive amount of Guyanese athletes participating in the games, there is still a lot more that needs to be done in terms of educating the athletes who are traveling from Guyana. He informed that athletes should come about a week prior to a meet day, in order to have themselves acclimatized.

Medas-King further stated he tries educating the coaches and athletes alike since the sharing of information would benefit everyone and alternately result in better prepared athletes.

The KMPA congratulates all the local athletes and to their own Anissa Moore on a job well done.