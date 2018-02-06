GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – EBFA Agricola’s Brian Lambert bangs 5 past Diamond United as they take over lead

Agricola Red Triangle have maintained their unblemished record when they posted their third win in as many matches, a 7-0 whipping of Diamond United on Sunday last, day 5 action of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) leg of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League.

Playing at the Grove Playfield, Agricola subjected Diamond United to their second loss in as many matches. Grove Hi Tech were held to a 2-2 draw by Mocha Champs, the second draw in as many days for the Grove boys which resulted in them being overtaken by rivals, Agricola which has played one match less.

Sunday’s matches saw two upsets with new comers Samatta Point Kaneville needling Soesdyke, while Diamond Upsetters edged Herstelling Raiders 2-1, the latter was without their and the tournament’s leading marksman, Shoran James.

Agricola’s Brian Lambert was the man on fire on the day as he hit in five (5) of Agricola’s goals in the 3rd, 8th, 36th, 52nd and 56th minutes, he has now taken his tally in the league to 7. Floyd Boyce supported with a goal of his own in the 16th minute, while Jamal Fiffe tucked in the other in the 30th minute.

Grove Hi Tech, coming off a draw on Saturday with Samatta Point/Kaneville were hoping to nail full points against Mocha Champs but the Mocha lads fought back admirably twice to earn an equal share of the points.

Grove’s Captain, Devon Padmore scored both their goals in the 17th and 27th minute, Mocha got their goals off the boot of Jermaine Harry in the 16th and Shemel Allen in the 20th minute.

Diamond Upsetters were in no mood to give Herstelling Raiders a smooth day at the office; they recorded their first points of the league after suffering two defeats. Mario Richards handed Diamond Upsetters the lead on 14 minutes but Damien Persaud responded in like manner for Herstelling in the 39th minute for an even first half.

But with the game 43 minutes old, Upsetters regained the lead through Abdullah Amin’s goal which turned out to be the winning strike, Hamid was one of Upsetters’ leading players in the just concluded Ralph Green sponsored Under-11 League.

Samatta Point/Kaneville, riding high from their 1-1 draw with Grove on Saturday built on that high with a 1-0 win over Soesdyke Falcons; it was the latter’s third loss in as many games.

Netting the golden goal was Matthew Austin in the 22nd minute.

Matches will continue this weekend at the same venue.

Latest Points Standings

Team P W L D F A GD Points

Agricola 3 3 0 0 12 2 +10 9

Grove 4 2 0 2 9 4 +5 8

Samatta Point/KV 3 2 0 1 5 2 +3 7

Herstelling 4 2 2 0 19 7 +12 6

Mocha 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4

Timehri 2 1 1 0 2 2 0 3

Friendship 2 1 1 0 5 4 -1 3

Swan FC 2 1 1 0 2 3 -1 3

Kuru Kururu 3 1 2 0 2 5 -3 3

Diamond Upsetters 3 1 2 0 2 5 -3 3

Soesdyke 3 0 3 0 2 7 -5 0

Diamond United 2 0 2 0 1 20 -19 0