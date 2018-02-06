Court sets date for reports in nine-year-old rape matter

The Court has set a date for reports in the matter for which, 34-year-old minibus driver, Vishnu Persaud, was charged for raping a nine year- old girl.

Persaud, who reportedly sneaked into the home of a nine-year-old girl on September 21, last, and raped her, was placed on $100,000 bail; after his initial appearance before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Wales Magistrates’ Court, last month.

Persaud was charged with rape of a child under the age of 16 years.

The matter was transferred to the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court. Yesterday, the man who is said to have jumped over a verandah to rape a child appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Vreed-en-Hoop Court. After a brief hearing, the matter was adjourned to February 26, next, for reports.

Persaud is accused of raping the child at her home. The child’s mother related that the suspect went to the home on September 21, last, to meet with the child’s grandfather and noticed that the girl was home alone. He allegedly climbed onto the verandah, entered the home and raped the child.

“My brothers and him does drive bus together and when they get problems, he does complain to my father. So on that day, one of my brothers and him got into an argument and he told my brother that he will ‘f*** up his family and he left the Number 32 Bus Park,” the child’s mother alleged.

The woman added that her daughter was sick with the flu and diarrhoea and had stayed home from school with her grandfather. But the grandfather had to leave home to run an errand.

“My daughter said she heard the guy calling and when she went out, he asked her where her grandfather was and my daughter informed him that he was not at home, so he asked she and who home, and my daughter said she alone…then she went in back the house and continued watching television,” the mother recounted.

She added that her daughter told her that shortly after she went inside, the man confronted her from the verandah and threatened to kill her if she made any noise.

“She said that the man took off her clothes and raped her on the chair and when the pain became too much, she started crying and he put his hands over her mouth but she managed to bite him and push him off and run and lock herself in the toilet.”

The mother said that her daughter later spotted her attacker at a bus park, and he was wearing the same attire that he was dressed in when the attack occurred.

The child’s relative apprehended the suspect and took him to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station where he was released on $100,000 bail after two days.