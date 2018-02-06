City Constable remanded for raping detained juvenile

Five months after a City Constable allegedly forced a detained 15-year-old boy into a sex act, he was yesterday arraigned before a City Magistrate and remanded to prison for raping the teen.

Lance Corporal, Clifton Pellew, who was attached to the City Constabulary, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Pellew was not required to plead to the indictable offence which alleged that on August 15, last, at Regent Street Enquiries Outpost at City Hall, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of sixteen.

The matter was held in-camera and members of the public were asked to leave the courtroom.

According to reports, on the day in question the juvenile was arrested and taken into custody for loitering and placed on a bench to sit.

It was reported that around 23:00 hrs, a male constable woke the juvenile and told him to lie on his back, which he did. Shortly after the male rank returned and told him to stand by the washroom.

It was reported that the Lance Corporal returned and unbuttoned the juvenile’s pants, placed a condom on the juvenile’s private parts and let the teen have sex with him.

The prosecutor strongly objected to bail being granted to the accused citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

The prosecutor also based his objections on the fact that a child is involved.

It was also reported that another city constable who witnessed Pellew in the act with the juvenile, failed to report what he saw until the following day.

An investigation was then launched and he was also dismissed for dereliction of duty.

At the time of the incident, he was sitting at his desk when he heard someone moaning. He peeped through a vent and saw the Lance Corporal, having sex with the juvenile.

The Chief Magistrate after listening to the prosecutor objection to bail; remanded Pellew to prison until February 14 when he will make his next court appearance.