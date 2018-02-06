Andrea Foster recognised by Essex County College on NGWSD

Guyanese middle distance runner, Andrea Foster, who is on scholarship at the Essex County College and aiming to graduate in June with an Associate’s Degree in General Science, continues to shine bright.

Having been named the Cross Country of the Year athlete for 2016 and picking up a plaque as the Essex County College Women’s Cross Country Most Valuable Runner for the 2016/2017 season, Foster has now been recognised for her exploits in athletics and academics as part of the Annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD).

During halftime of a basketball match at Seaton Hall University on Sunday last, the 20-year-old Foster, one of the honorees, was recognised.

During last year, Foster was also awarded a plaque for being Essex’ 2016/2017 Women’s Cross Country Academic Scholar for her overall GPA of 3.85. She was also rewarded by way of another plaque from the US Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association as an All American (NJCAA) National Junior College Athletic Association Track and Field 800M stand out for the 2017 Indoor Track and Field Season.

February 7, 2018 marks the 32nd Annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). The 2018 theme is “Play Fair, Play IX.” NGWSD is a time to celebrate the extraordinary achievements in girls and women’s sports and the positive influence athletic participation brings to their lives.

NGWSD recognises the ongoing effort towards equality and access for women in sports and the nation’s commitment to expand sport and participation opportunities for all girls and future generations.

Play Fair, Play IX. In just 37 words, Title IX ensures that students receive educational opportunities free from discrimination based on sex. It’s a short and simple law, but it has truly changed the game for girls and women in sports.

Although Title IX has expanded opportunities for female athletes, many schools across the country still don’t provide equal opportunities for girls to participate in sports. The NGWSD Coalition knows that educating the public about the power of this legislation is critical to its enforcement.

For more than three decades, NGWSD has empowered women and girls to get moving, embrace physical activity and push past their limits. The courage, confidence and character gained through sports participation are the very tools girls need to become the strong leaders of tomorrow.

Foster has expressed gratitude to her College and the NGWSD for recognising and rewarding her and has promised to continue to uphold a high level of discipline and commitment. (F. Wilson)