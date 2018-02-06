Action in the Magnum “Mash Cup” continues tonight with nine matches

Latest update February 6th, 2018 12:59 AM
The National Gymnasium will be a hive of activity tonight with the Magnum “Mash Cup” futsal tournament which is set to resume for its second match night, featuring nine anticipated clashes.
Some of the big teams in action tonight include Future Stars, Mocha, Sophia and Showstoppers.
The Latest sponsor to come on board is STP Investment INC who would be sponsoring the third prize of $100,000. STP investment official, Amitabh Parshad, handed over the cheque to Legacy’s Lomel Johnson and Esan Griffith during a simple presentation at Oasis Café.
The first place team will pocket $400,000, while second place will enjoy $200,000 and fourth finishers will pocket $50,000.
Tonight’s fixtures are as follows:
Kingston vs Buxton Diamond-19:00hrs
Showstoppers vs Sophia-19:20hrs
Back Circle vs MBK-19:40hrs
Broad Street vs Albouystown-B-20:00hrs
New Market Street vs OlSkool Ballers-20:20hrs
California Square vs Mocha-20:40hrs
North East La Penitence vs Alexander Village-21:00hrs
Future Stars vs Champion Boys-21:40hrs
NK Ballers vs Leopold Street-22:00hrs
