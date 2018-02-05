Upper Corentyne Cricket Association T20 competition pushed back to mid-February

28 teams entered

The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) T 20 cricket competition for teams in the Upper Corentyne has been pushed back to later this month due to circumstances beyond the organisers control.

According to former national Wicketkeeper/batsman Sydney Jackman, who is one of the coordinators of the cricket competitions, a number of factors have forced the UCCA to push the competition back to mid-February. The competition was set to begin on January 26.

According to Jackman a number of non-cricket issues has surfaced and the UCCA is swiftly dealing with them. He stated also a group calling themselves the UCCA which was aligned to the disbanded and illegal Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has created some uncertainty and mischief among clubs and that also is being taken care of.

He said that another issue was that the executives want to give the teams enough time to prepare and get themselves in order. They noticed that some of the grounds are not fully in order as yet and by mid-February everything should be streamline.

He gave assurance that apart from the ongoing Inter Primary School competition and the Inter Secondary School competition which is to begin shortly, a T20 competition will be played before the end of the month to be followed by a number of competitions including 40 and 50 overs.

He said that a squad will be named to go into training to select the UCCA first division team which plays in the Berbice Board first division competition, while some female cricket competitions will be organised.

The UCCA executives comprise of Dennis De Dandrade –President and includes former National wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Aloysius Jackman -Vice-President, Winston Roberts-Secretary, Chatrapaul Lionel –Treasurer. The committee members are Deodat Persaud Thakurdin, Navendranauth Balram andClayton Ricardo Griffith.

Over the years the UCCA has worked with a number of sponsors including NPG Packaging (Nand Persaud), Hotel Riverton Suites, De Andrade and family, 4 R Bearings, Guytrack, Price is Right Supermarket, Republic Bank, Inner City Taxi Service, Twin Boy Beer Garden, The Mash Cup, Parbattie Jaggai Inter School tournaments Davendra Ramgoolam of R and R Auto Rental Services among many others.