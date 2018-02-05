The GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Badminton Tournament concludes

Latest update February 5th, 2018 12:55 AM
The GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Badminton Tournament concluded on Saturday last at the National Gymnasium.
The tournament running for the fifth year is sponsored by Mr. Darrell Carpenay, Managing Director of GUMDAC. The Events being played were Open Men & Ladies Doubles and Mixed Doubles. This tournament opens the first GBA Local Event for the Year 2018.
The Final evening saw intense matches in the Finals of the Men Doubles where the youngsters Jonathan Mangra & Ronald Chang Yuen defeated the seasoned senior players Marlon Chung & Darrell Carpenay in a thrilling three games play off.
In the first game Jonathan Mangra & Ronald Chang Yuen took the first game at 21-14 with Marlon Chung & Darrell Carpenay taking the second game at 12-21 and in the third the youngsters took the game at 21-19 to win the Match.
Third place went to William Holder & Haymant Ramdhani who gained a walkover from Javid Rahaman & Ernesto Choo-A-Fat.
In the Mixed Doubles Finals Priyanna Ramdhani & Ronald Chang Yuen defeated Marlon Chung & Shivannie Persaud in straight sets: 21-19, 21-16.
Third Place went to Darrell Carpenay & Ayanna Wickham-Watson who defeated youngsters Akili Haynes & Jayde DaSilva: 22-20, 21-9.
Other matches played on the final evening were:
Men’s Doubles semi-finals: Jonathan Mangra & Ronald Chang Yuen defeated William Holder & Haymant Ramdhani: 21-13, 21-9.
Mixed Doubles semi-finals 2: Ronald Chang Yuen & Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Akili Haynes & Jayde DaSilva: 21-14, 21-10; Marlon Chung & Shivannie Persaud defeated Darrell Carpenay & Ayanna Wickham-Watson: 21-14, 21-13.
GUMDAC OPEN 2018 OVERALL RESULTS:
Men Doubles
1st Place: Jonathan Mangra & Ronald Chang Yuen
2nd Place: Darrell Carpenay & Marlon Chung
3rd Place: William Holder & Haymant Ramdhani
Ladies Doubles
1st Place: Priyanna Ramdhani & Shivannie Persud
2nd Place: Ayanna Wickham-Watson & Emelia Ramdhani
3rd Place: Jayde Dasilva & Deandrea Assing
Mix Doubles
1st Place: Priyanna Ramdhani & Ronald Chang Yuen
2nd Place: Marlon Chung & Shivannie Persaud
3rd Place: Darrell Carpenay & Ayanna Wickham-Watson
The presentation was done by past champions: Mr. William Holder, Mr. Leslie Liu and Mr. Chet Bowling.
