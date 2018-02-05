Latest update February 5th, 2018 12:55 AM

No good life, if your pension is under minimum wage

Feb 05, 2018 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
There are pensioners who contribute fifteen years and more to the public service and are not receiving a pension for those years. There is this outdated pension policy that states, if you resign instead of retirement, you forfeit your right to a pension. People resign for valid reasons; victimization, hostile working conditions etc.
Someone may be employed in the public for twenty years and resigned his position because of victimization. Another person retires at fifty five after spending ten years in the public service, receives a pension. The President described people retiring at fifty five years as ridiculous. I wonder how he would describe the current pension policy?
There are a few companies around who pay their employees a pension after serving ten years, whether they retire or resign. There was a commission of inquiry into the public service in 2015. Recommendations were made in relation to the retirement age and the current pension policy, three years later, nothing has changed. The government mission statement is a good life for everyone. However, it is not possible to have a good life, if your current pension is under minimum wage.
Hoping to have some kind of intervention soon.
Concerned Pensioners

