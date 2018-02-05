Milo Under-18 schools’ football tournament…Super Sunday produces 29 goals in three games yesterday

When played resumed in the Milo/Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) sponsored under-18 schools’ football tournament yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, it was goals galore and fans were left satisfied with all the action.

It was a super Sunday with a whopping 29 goals being scored in the three competed games.

The feature match between Morgan Learning Centre (MLC) and School of the Nations was the perfect climax as the former enjoyed a mammoth 13-0 triumph.

Christianburg Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) were also I’m devastating form and enjoyed a hefty 11-0 win over Vergenoegen Secondary.

The first game yesterday which began at 12:00hrs was a good appetizer for the fans. In that game Annandale Secondary made little mistakes and defeated Friendship Secondary 4-1. Scoring for the victorious East Coast Demerara unit were Troni Semple who netted a brace, Trevor Fiffee and Omar Glasgow.

Scoring for MLC were Koby Durant with a hat-trick. Dorwin George and Nixon Robertson netted braces, while Adrian Adelph, Randy Roberts, Rueben Miller and Ryan Dowding all scored once, while the team benefitted from an own goal to take their final tally to 13 in the win.

The tournament which is being played under the theme: “There is no excuse for violence” will continue this weekend with more round robin games.