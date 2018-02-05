Magnum “Mash Cup” futsal tourney underway

Latest update February 5th, 2018 12:55 AM
Play in the inaugural Magnum “Mash Cup” futsal tournament began on Saturday evening at the National Gymnasium with 12 matches.
The tournament was declared open by president of the Guyana football federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, GFF Technical Director, Ian Greenwood, Legacy Director, Pastor Ewart Williams and Magnum Brand Manager, Edison Jefford.
There were big victories for Linden Silver Bullets, Ansa McAl All-Stars and Tiger Bay during the first night of play.
MBK All stars settled for a 1-1 draw in the first round robin game of the tournament that has a $400,000 first place prize.
Team Extreme then edged Sophia 2-1 in the second game before Ansa Mcal All-Stars defeated Channel 9 Warriors 2-0 in a game that could’ve produced more goals for the winners.
Jermine Samuels netted a brace to lead Silver Bullets to a 5-0 triumph over YMCA All stars, the biggest win of the night.
Meanwhile, Tiger Bay defeated Hustlers 3-1 and California Square had to settle for an entertaining 2-2 draw against NK ballers.
In the evening’s final game, Buxton Diamond pushed tournament favourites Sparta Boss to the limit, who had to settle for a 1 – 0 win with their goal coming off the shoes of Dennis Edwards in the 10th minute.
The tournament will continue on Tuesday February 6, and matches will also be played on February 8, 10, 11, 12, semi-finals on February 14 and finals on February 18.
The team finishing second will go home with $200,000, third place $100,000 and fourth place $50,000.
