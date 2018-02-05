Linden Town Council continues to seek collaboration with US Embassy

A team of officials from the Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) of the United States Embassy, recently met with Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland and other members of the Council to discuss areas of potential collaboration.

Holland has been pursuing such collaboration with HAP ever since his installation as Mayor.

The latest visit was the team’s second, having visited late last year.

This time around they used the opportunity to present sports paraphernalia, books and other items which are to be distributed to schools across Linden.

Mayor Holland and Mayor in waiting Waneka Arrendell and her deputy Wainewright Bethune, updated the HAP team on ongoing projects involving youths in the community and also highlighted potential projects to be undertaken.

Holland pointed out that HAP

had donated some soccer balls and foot wear last year.

He also reflected on previous collaboration between the HAP team, the Linden Mayor and Town Council and the Linden Youth Leaders and expressed optimism for future collaborations.

“This is a continuous engagement with the United States Embassy through the HAP team. We would have started these collaborations since 2016 and I’m grateful for its continuation.”

According to Holland, the collaborations resulted from positive engagements between the Municipality and Ambassador Holloway who had promised to be active and supportive of Linden through HAP.

Deputy Mayor Waneka Arrendell, told the team that one of the initiatives that she would be implementing, would be engaging the Secondary Schools in Linden in the quest to identify a junior Mayor.

Some of the projects that were discussed included a health fair, the rebuilding of the Christianburg Primary School and the establishment of a Youth group space.

Members of the HAP Team were Kevin Nisbet.

Program Coordinator, Mark Elias, Logistics Coordinator, Amy Chouinard and Medical Coordinator and Manager Matt Rowel.

Among the sports items donated were footballs with the insignia Kicks for Nick.

The Kick for Nick Foundation delivers sports equipment to underprivileged children. It was initiated in memory of PFC Nicholas A. Madaras of Wilton, CT, who lost his life while on duty in Iraq in the latter part of 2006.

Nick was a devoted and eager footballer, coach and referee throughout his youth. While in Iraq, he realized how talented many children over there were at the game of soccer. Although they didn’t have the privilege of owning a soccer ball themselves, Nick saw the talent that was there as they played soccer with tin cans. In honor of Nick, Soccer and Rugby Imports is donating soccer balls to children in less fortunate countries.

Soccer and Rugby Imports is dedicated to donating to various charities around the globe in an effort to bring joy to those less fortunate. It is the company’s duty to work endlessly to advocate the game of soccer, as well as inform players, coaches as well as families about the sport and the appropriate equipment, according to a website highlighting the contributions of the Kicks for Nick Foundation.