GTTA to start 2018 Activities with NSC Mashramani Cadet and Junior C/ships

The Guyana Table Tennis Association is set to kick start its 2018 calendar of activities with the commencement of the National Sports Commission, Guyana Table Tennis Association sponsored Mashramani Cadet and Junior Table Tennis championships, scheduled for the 16th-19th February 2018 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue Georgetown.

The tournament comes on board after a two year hiatus and based on discussions with the National Sports Commission Director of Sports Christopher Jones agreed and saw the need for the reintroduction of the championships and committed his organisation’s support to providing funding to the key event which formed part of the GTTA’s domestic calendar of events for many years and for which many of Guyana top racquet wielders stake their claim form domestic supremacy.

Winners runners-up and semifinalist will be awarded with trophies of gold, silver and bronze in all events.

Players interested in participating in the championships are ask to contact national Coach and GTTA general Secretary Mr. Linden Johnson on telephone number 621-7630 email [email protected] or GTTA Hon Treasurer Mrs Deirdre Edghill telephone 650-4520 email [email protected]

The championships will see 15 categories being contested in the flowing divisions:

1. Boys’ 18 Yrs. and Under Singles: 9. Girls 18 Yrs. and Under Singles :

2. Boys’ 15 Yrs. and Under Singles: 10. Girls’ 15 Yrs. and Under Singles:

3. Boys’ 13 Yrs. and Under Singles: 11. Girls’ 13 Yrs. and Under Singles

4. Boys’ 11 Yrs. and Under Singles 12.Girls’ 11 Yrs. and Under Singles

5. Boys’ 9 Yrs. and Under Singles 13. Girls’ 9 Yrs. and Under Singles

6. Novices Girls Singles 14. Novices Boys Singles

7. Girls Doubles Juniors 15. Boy Doubles Juniors

8. Mixed Doubles Juniors